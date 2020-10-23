Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

Two New Orleans players listed as OUT for Week 7

Oct 23, 2020 at 03:10 PM
New Orleans Saints
Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers.

WR Emmanuel Sanders and CB Ken Crawley (reserve/COVID-19)

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Janoris Jenkins Shoulder FP FP FP
WR Deonte Harris Hamstring FP FP FP
CB Justin Hardee Hamstring LP LP LP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP DNP DNP Out
T Terron Armstead Hand DNP LP LP
G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
S J.T. Gray Hamstring DNP LP LP Questionable

CB Rasul Douglas (reserve/COVID-19)
K Joey Slye and T Trenton Brown activated from reserve/COVID-19 on Friday

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Eli Apple Hamstring FP FP FP Questionable
RB Trenton Cannon Neck FP FP FP
RB Mike Davis Ankle FP FP FP
CB Donte Jackson Toe LP LP LP Questionable
DT Zach Kerr Toe LP LP FP
G John Miller Ankle LP DNP DNP Questionable
WR Curtis Samuel Knee LP LP LP Questionable

