Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Two Saints OUT vs. Panthers in regular season finale

Jan 01, 2021 at 03:15 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
G Nick Easton Concussion FP FP FP
G Andrus Peat Ankle FP FP FP
DT Malcom Brown Calf FP FP FP
DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP FP FP
RB Latavius Murray Quadricep LP FP FP
DT David Onyemata Knee LP FP FP
TE Josh Hill Hand DNP DNP DNP Out
S Marcus Williams Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
RB Christian McCaffrey Thigh DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
WR Robby Anderson Groin DNP FP FP
DE Brian Burns Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
RB Mike Davis Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
T Russell Okung Calf DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
CB Troy Pride Hip DNP LP LP Doubtful
G John Miller Shoulder DNP FP FP
FB Alex Armah Thigh LP FP FP
DE Efe Obada Shoulder LP FP FP Questionable
DE Yetur Gross-Matos Shoulder FP FP FP Questionable
DE Marquis Haynes Shoulder FP FP FP
S Natrell Jamerson Hip FP FP FP
DE Austin Larkin Shoulder FP FP FP Questionable

