Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|FP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|LP
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|Quadricep
|LP
|FP
|FP
|DT
|David Onyemata
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|TE
|Josh Hill
|Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|S
|Marcus Williams
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|Thigh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|WR
|Robby Anderson
|Groin
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Brian Burns
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|T
|Russell Okung
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|CB
|Troy Pride
|Hip
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Doubtful
|G
|John Miller
|Shoulder
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|FB
|Alex Armah
|Thigh
|LP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Efe Obada
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DE
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DE
|Marquis Haynes
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Natrell Jamerson
|Hip
|FP
|FP
|FP
|DE
|Austin Larkin
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable