Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 13 at Atlanta Falcons

Four New Orleans players listed as OUT vs. Atlanta

Dec 04, 2020 at 03:06 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Marquez Callaway Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
CB Janoris Jenkins Knee DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP DNP DNP Questionable
RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP LP FP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP FP
G Andrus Peat Concussion FP FP FP
DE Marcus Davenport Concussion DNP DNP Out
CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring LP Questionable

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP DNP LP Questionable
RB Todd Gurley Knee LP DNP LP Questionable
K Younghoe Koo Right Quadricep LP FP FP
WR Calvin Ridley Foot/Ankle LP LP LP
RB Keith Smith Knee FP FP FP
DE Dante Fowler Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
TE Hayden Hurst Ankle LP DNP LP
CB Kendall Sheffield Illness DNP DNP DNP Questionable
G James Carpenter Groin DNP DNP DNP Out
C Alex Mack NIR DNP
LB Edmond Robinson Back LP
WR Brandon Powell Toe LP

