Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Eight New Orleans players listed in Friday's report

Nov 27, 2020 at 03:31 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status 7
TE Josh Hill Concussion FP FP FP
RB Dwayne Washington Back FP FP FP
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP LP LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen FP FP FP
WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP DNP DNP Questionable
G Andrus Peat Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP LP
RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring LP DNP Out

DENVER BRONCOS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status
CB Bryce Callahan Foot DNP LP FP Questionable
T Demar Dotson Calf/hand DNP LP LP Questionable
G Graham Glasgow Calf DNP LP LP Questionable
S Trey Marshall Shin DNP DNP DNP Out
CB Duke Dawson Chest LP FP FP
WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle/Achilles LP DNP LP Questionable
LB Joseph Jewell Ankle LP FP FP
LB Joseph Jones Calf LP LP LP Questionable
DT Sylvester Williams Elbow LP LP LP Questionable
TE Noah Fant Ribs FP FP FP
QB Drew Lock Ribs FP FP FP
T Elijah Wilkinson Knee FP FP FP
LB Malik Reed Ankle LP FP

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not coach in Sunday's game. Head coach Vic Fangio regularly calls the defensive plays.

