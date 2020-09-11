Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2020 Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Two New Orleans players listed as OUT against Tampa Bay on Sunday

Sep 11, 2020 at 03:12 PM
New Orleans Saints
Three New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out
G/C Cesar Ruiz Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
S P.J. Williams Hamstring LP LP Questionable

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
WR Mike Evans Hamstring DNP DNP LP Doubtful
S Andrew Adams Hamstring LP FP FP
CB Parnell Motley Hamstring LP FP FP
CB Ryan Smith Ankle LP FP FP
LB Jason Pierre-Paul NIR DNP FP
DE Ndamukong Suh NIR DNP

