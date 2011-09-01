Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Fall to Titans, 32-9, in Preseason Finale

Canfield goes 29-39 for for 249 yards

Sep 01, 2011 at 12:53 PM
The Saints fell to the Titans, 32-9, Thursday night in the preseason finale at the Superdome.

With the loss, the Saints fell to 2-2 and the Titans improved to 3-1 in this preseason. The Saints are 13-12 overall in preseason games during Head Coach Sean Payton's tenure.

Sean Canfield got the start at QB for the Saints and completed 29 of 39 passes for 249 yards, including a touchdown and two interceptions.

RB Joique Bell led the Saints in rushing (80) and receiving yards (44).

Patrick Cobbs had a solid performance with five catches for 30 yards and 19 rushing yards on eight carries.

WR Montez Billings caught four passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

DE Junior Galette led the Saints in tackles with seven (six solo) and had a forced fumble. DE Turk McBride collected six tackles (five solo). Rookie LB Martez Wilson notched three tackles and a sack.

The Saints won the coin toss and chose to receive.

Canfield completed his first three passes for 34 yards on the opening drive. The Saints drove to the 38-yard line before being forced to punt.

The Saints forced the Titans to punt on their opening drive but Tennessee pinned the Saints down at their own 6-yard line. Two plays later, Canfield was sacked in the endzone by DL Karl Klug for a safety.

The Titans offense went three and out on their next drive but quickly found themselves back on the field as TE Tory Humphrey fumbled at the Titans 20-yard line.

The Titans capitalized off Humphrey's fumble as K Rob Bironas hit a 32-yard field goal. Titans held on to their 5-0 lead to end the quarter.

On the opening play of the second quarter, QB Jake Locker ran down the right sideline for a 22-yard touchdown to increase the Titans lead to 12-0.

Three plays into the Saints next drive, Canfield was intercepted by DB Tom Campbell at the Saints 29-yard line.

The Titans continued to benefit from the Saints turnovers as Bironas nailed a 47-yard field goal with 11:34 left in the second quarter.

The Saints were able to drive to the Titans 41-yard line on the following drive but on 4th and 2, a Canfield pass fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.

The Titans extended their lead five minutes later when Locker found WR Lavelle Hawkins in the left corner of the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown.

Newcomer John Kasay missed on a 39-yard field goal attempt right before halftime.

The only score in the third quarter came off a Bironas 41-yard field goal to put the Titans lead at 25-0 with 12:14 left in the third.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Titans WR Damian Williams returned a punt 52 yards for a score to push the Titans lead to 32-0.

The Saints were finally able to get on the scoreboard on the following drive when Canfield connected with Billings for a two-yard touchdown. Kasay missed the extra point which put the Titans lead at 32-6 with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter.

The Titans went three and out on their next drive. Canfield again drove the Saints into scoring position where Kasay booted a 38-yard field goal to put the Titans lead at 32-9.

