Saints Fall to Titans, 32-9, in Preseason Finale

Canfield completed his first three passes for 34 yards on the opening drive. The Saints drove to the 38-yard line before being forced to punt.

The Saints forced the Titans to punt on their opening drive but Tennessee pinned the Saints down at their own 6-yard line. Two plays later, Canfield was sacked in the endzone by DL Karl Klug for a safety.

The Titans offense went three and out on their next drive but quickly found themselves back on the field as TE Tory Humphrey fumbled at the Titans 20-yard line.

The Titans capitalized off Humphrey's fumble as K Rob Bironas hit a 32-yard field goal. Titans held on to their 5-0 lead to end the quarter.

On the opening play of the second quarter, QB Jake Locker ran down the right sideline for a 22-yard touchdown to increase the Titans lead to 12-0.

Three plays into the Saints next drive, Canfield was intercepted by DB Tom Campbell at the Saints 29-yard line.

The Titans continued to benefit from the Saints turnovers as Bironas nailed a 47-yard field goal with 11:34 left in the second quarter.

The Saints were able to drive to the Titans 41-yard line on the following drive but on 4th and 2, a Canfield pass fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.

The Titans extended their lead five minutes later when Locker found WR Lavelle Hawkins in the left corner of the endzone for a 12-yard touchdown.

Newcomer John Kasay missed on a 39-yard field goal attempt right before halftime.

The only score in the third quarter came off a Bironas 41-yard field goal to put the Titans lead at 25-0 with 12:14 left in the third.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, Titans WR Damian Williams returned a punt 52 yards for a score to push the Titans lead to 32-0.

The Saints were finally able to get on the scoreboard on the following drive when Canfield connected with Billings for a two-yard touchdown. Kasay missed the extra point which put the Titans lead at 32-6 with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter.