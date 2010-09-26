Saints-Falcons Gamenotes

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints ● Sunday, September 26, 2010
Saints Postgame Notes
- Sunday's game was the longest a Saints game as gone into overtime (1:55 left) since the overtime format was adopted by the NFL in 1974.
- Sunday's loss snapped a streak of six consecutive September wins for the Saints, dating back to 2008.
- The Saints are now 8-11 in regular-season overtime games.
- Since Dec. 27, 2009, the Saints have played five regular-season and postseason games in the Superdome and three of them have gone overtime. Of those three games, only today's lasted more than one possession.
- QB Drew Brees completed 30 of 38 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 111.1. Before Sunday's loss, the Saints were 20-1 when Brees had a passer rating of 111 or higher.
- In 66 games as a Saint, Brees has passed for 300 or more yards 31 times (a franchise record) and has had a passer rating above 100 32 times.
- WR Lance Moore started quickly and finished with a career day. His 72-yard punt return early in the first quarter was a career long. Moore's previous long was 48 yards on Oct. 21, 2007, also at home against Atlanta.
- Later in the first quarter, Moore followed up on his return with an 80-yard touchdown reception from Brees, his career-long catch. His previous longest catch was a 70-yard touchdown against Green Bay on Nov. 24, 2008.
- Moore finished with six receptions for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, It was Moore's fourth career two-TD catch and fourth career 100-yard receiving game. Each of his three previous 100-yard games came during the 2008 season.
- For the numerologists: Moore, who wears No. 16, scored his 16th career touchdown on a 16-yard reception.
- TE Jeremy Shockey led the Saints with eight receptions. He had 79 yards and a touchdown.
- For the third consecutive game, the Saints scored a touchdown on their first offensive possession. Dating back to the 2009 season opener and including the playoffs, the Saints have scored on their first possession 13 times (10 TD, 3 FG) in 22 games.
- Brees' first-quarter interception was not only the first turnover committed by the Saints this season, but also the first in 15 quarters by the Saints, dating back to the second quarter of last year's NFC Championship Game.
- Brees' initial INT was his first in 243 attempts, counting the postseason, and his first in his last 141 regular-season attempts. Before today, his last interception came in the second quarter of Week 15 of 2009 against Dallas.
- Brees did not throw his first incompletion until 3:32 remained in the third quarter, on his 19th attempt of the game. Before that attempt, Brees was 16 for 18 with two interceptions.
- The Saints' third-quarter challenge that resulted in a Jason Kyle fumble recovery was Coach Sean Payton's first challenge of the season. Through the first two weeks of the season, only two teams other than the Saints – Arizona and Washington – had not made a challenge.