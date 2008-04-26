Saints Draft Indiana CB Tracy Porter in 2nd Rd

<span>TRACY O'NEAL PORTER

Cornerback/Punt Returner

Indiana University Hoosiers

9

5:10.5-186

Port Allen, Louisiana

Port Allen High School

OVERVIEW

One of the nation's top pass thieves, Porter became the first player in school history to return a punt, an interception and a fumble for a touchdown in his career. As a senior, Porter became the first Hoosier since Mark Sutor in 1982 to record six or more interceptions in a season. He would close out his career with sixteen interceptions, three short of the school all-time record of nineteen by Tim Wilbur (1978-82). Ever the opportunist, he amassed 413 yards on those interception returns, breaking the previous Indiana career-record of 360 yards by Wilbur. He also became just the third player in Big Ten Conference history to gain over 400 yards on interception returns, joining Jamar Fletcher of Wisconsin (459, 1998-2000) and Tom Curtis of Michigan (431, 1967-69).

It took a few years for Porter to "warm up" to playing football. At Port Allen High School, he was more noted for his basketball ability rather than for his performance on the grid-iron. He played only two seasons of football during his prep days, but earned first-team All-District 3A honors as a senior and second-team laurels as a junior.

Porter competed as a quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense and made 93 tackles, eleven interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 14 pass break-ups as a cornerback during his senior year. He also returned two punts and two kickoffs each for touchdowns, averaging 47.0 yards per kick return and 28.0 per punt return. He also started at point guard for the basketball team and clocked a personal best 10.4 in the 100 meters for the track team.

Porter joined Leslie Majors as the only true freshmen to letter at Indiana in 2004. He was named to The Sporting News' Big Ten Conference All-Freshman. He posted 22 tackles (19 solos) with six pass break-ups and also intercepted three passes, returning one for a touchdown.

As a sophomore, Porter started all eleven games, with ten coming at right cornerback and in the season finale vs. Purdue, he shifted to strong safety. He delivered 48 tackles (42 solos) with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He picked off three more passes and also batted away six other throws.

Porter added punt return duties to his resume in 2006. He was a second-team All-Big Ten Conference pick, starting all twelve games at right cornerback. He was in on 59 tackles (51 solos), as he recovered a fumble, caused another and knocked down eight balls. He had four interceptions and a 27-yard kickoff return while also blocking one kick.

In 2007, Porter became the first Indiana cornerback since Mike Dumas in 1989 to earn All-Big Ten Conference first-team accolades. He shifted to left cornerback, ranking second in the league and tied for 18th nationally with six interceptions. He ranked tied for third in the Big Ten with an 11.0-yard average on 23 punt returns. He totaled 83 tackles (63 solos), with a sack and 5.5 stops for losses. He recovered two fumbles, returning one for a score and had four pass break-ups.

In 43 games at Indiana, Porter started each contest, lining up at right cornerback for 29 contests, at left cornerback for 13 games and one clash at strong safety. He ranks second in school history with sixteen interceptions for a Hoosiers all-time record 413 yards in returns (25.8 avg) and a touchdown. He recovered four fumbles for 147 yards in returns, including a score. He added 477 yards and a touchdown on 35 punt returns (13.6 avg) and had a 27-yard kickoff return. He finished with 212 tackles (175 solos), a 9-yard sack and 5.5 stops for minus 18 yards. He also caused two fumbles, deflected 24 passes and blocked a kick.

CAREER NOTES

Porter's sixteen interceptions rank second in school history, topped only by Tim Wilbur's nineteen (1978-82)…His 413 yards on interception returns broke Wilbur's previous school all-time record of 360 yards and rank third in Big Ten Conference annals behind Jamar Fletcher of Wisconsin (459, 1998-2000) and Tom Curtis of Michigan (431, 1967-69)…First player in school history to return a punt, an interception and a fumble for a touchdown in his career…First Indiana cornerback since Mike Dumas in 1989 to earn first-team All-Big Ten Conference honors (2007)…Had six interceptions in 2007, tying Mark Sutor (1982), Tim Wilbur (1978), Milt Campbell (1955) and John Cannady (1946) for third on the school's season-record list, surpassed only by Wilbur's eight pass thefts in 1979 and seven by Dave Abrams in 1977…Gained 137 yards on interception returns in 2007, the fourth-best season total in Indiana history behind Tim Wilbur (167 in 1979 and 138 in 1978) and Mike Dumas (152 in 1990)…His 98 yards in returns via interceptions vs. Central Michigan in 2004 is the second-best game total in Hoosiers annals, topped only by Mike Dumas (99 vs. Purdue, 11/24/90)…His 96-yard interception return vs. Central Michigan in 2004 is the fourth-longest in school history behind Mike Dumas (99 vs. Purdue, 11/24/90), Tim Wilbur (98 vs. Michigan State, 10/21/78) and Alfonzo Thurman (97 vs. Miami, Ohio, 9/10/94)…His punt return average of 13.6 yards rank seventh in Big Ten Conference history and set a school career-record.

2007 SEASON

All-Big Ten Conference first-team selection…Started every game, ranking second in the league and tied for 18th in the nation with six interceptions for 137 yards in returns…Made a career-high 83 tackles (63 solos) with a 9-yard sack and 5.5 stops for losses of 18 yards…Recovered two fumbles, returning one 76 yards for a touchdown…Deflected four passes and ranked tied for third in the Big Ten with 254 yards on 23 punt returns (11.0 avg)…The secondary ranked 81st in the nation in pass defense, allowing 243.69 yards per game, as the opposition caught 53 of 91 passes (58.24%) targeted into Porter's territory, good for 679 yards (12.81-yard average per completion/7.46-yard average per attempt) and five touchdowns…Recorded 22 third-down stops and one more on fourth down while adding six tackles on special teams.

2007 GAME ANALYSIS

Indiana State…Porter opened the season with two solo tackles and a pair of punt returns for 21 yards…He forced ISU to punt after rerouting Jeramie Gray on a third-&-4 pass play midway through the first quarter…His 18-yard punt return late in the second quarter set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Josiah Sears…Midway through the third quarter, he stopped Gray from getting to a third-&-5 toss by Reilly Murphy…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#89-Jeramie Gray (5:09-166)-No catches…The opposition caught a total of one pass for 15 yards in Porter's territory, as the cornerback prevented two other throws from being caught.

Western Michigan…The Hoosiers cornerback made five tackles (2 solos) and gained 41 yards on three punt returns…His 18-yard punt return set up a 21-yard Indiana field goal early in the first quarter…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#11-Schneider Julien (5:10-175)-No catches…The opposition caught a total of five passes for 80 yards in Porter's territory, as the cornerback prevented three other throws from being caught.

Akron…Porter posted eight tackles (7 solos) with a 21-yard punt return, an interception and a stop behind the line of scrimmage…He took down Bryan Williams for a 1-yard loss on a mid first quarter screen pass and on the next snap, he rerouted Jabari Arthur on a third-&-12 toss…Had a 21-yard punt return that set up a 21-yard scoring strike from QB Kellen Lewis to James Hardy with 2:43 left to play …Picked off a pass with 0:21 left in the game, returning the ball 49 yards…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#12-Jabari Arthur (6:04-225)-Three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown…The opposition caught a total of six passes for 60 yards and a score in Porter's territory, as the cornerback prevented one other throw from being caught.

Illinois…Porter collected seven tackles (5 solos), including one for a 3-yard loss, as he deflected one pass and intercepted two others for 39 yards in returns, adding a 28-yard punt return…On the second play of the game from scrimmage, the cornerback picked off an Isiah Williams pass for a 17-yard return…Intercepted a third quarter third-&-7 pass for a 22-yard run back…Later in the third frame, he tackled Brian Gamble for a 3-yard loss on a rush attempt at the Illini 32…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#9-Arrelious Benn (6:02-210)-No catches…The opposition did not catch any passes in Porter's territory.

Iowa…The Hoosiers cornerback was in on nine tackles (7 solos), including a 9-yard sack and recovered a fumble by Colin Sandeman on a 4-yard punt return that he fumbled at the Iowa 20 midway through the first quarter…Porter sacked QB Jake Christensen at the Iowa 49 for a 9-yard loss in the second quarter…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#15-Derrell John-Koulianos (6:01-205)-Two catches for 27 yards and a touchdown…The opposition caught a total of five passes for 78 yards and a score in Porter's territory, as the cornerback prevented three other throws from being caught.

Minnesota…Porter produced five tackles (4 solos) and returned three kickoffs for 75 yards…His 71-yard punt return, the longest by a Big Ten player in 2007, set up a 1-yard scoring plunge by Bryan Payton with 2:41 left in the first half…He chased down Jay Thomas on a 36-yard rumble…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#7-Eric Decker (6:02-210)-Two catches for 9 yards and a touchdown…The opposition caught a total of four passes for 28 yards and a score in Porter's territory, as the cornerback prevented seven other throws from being caught.

Michigan State…Porter delivered seven tackles (3 solos), as he also recovered a fumble by tailback Jehuu Caulcrick, returning the ball 76 yards for a touchdown late in the third quarter, making up for allowing Devin Thomas to catch passes of 7 & 16 yards that set up Caulcrick's 2-yard touchdown run earlier in the second half…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#10-Devin Thomas (6:02-214)-Five catches for 45 yards…The opposition caught a total of seven passes for 57 yards and in Porter's territory.

Penn State…Porter posted eight tackles (6 solos), assisted on a stop for a loss and broke up two passes…He helped tackle Rodney Kinlaw for a 2-yard loss…Killed a pair of drives, jamming Deon Butler on a third quarter third-&-13 play to force a PSU punt and made the Lions punt again with 1:43 left to play, when he rerouted Derrick Williams on a third-&-7 throw…Porter later had another punt soar over his head and roll 25 yards, backing up IU deep in its own end…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#2-Derrick Williams (6:00-203)-One catch for 8 yards…The opposition caught a total of four passes for 41 yards in Porter's territory, as the cornerback prevented three other throws from being caught.

Wisconsin…The Hoosiers defender made seven tackles (6 solos), returned three punts for 17 yards and had a 36-yard interception return…He made a big play by tackling David Gilbreath on a 31-yard kickoff return to start the game and later picked off a third-&-6 Tyler Donovan pass for a 36-yard return, setting up and Indiana 49-yard field goal with 0:51 left in the first half…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#14-Kyle Jefferson (6:05-195)-One catch for 22 yards…The opposition caught a total of two passes for 40 yards in Porter's territory, as the cornerback prevented two other throws from being caught.

Ball State…Made five solo tackles with a pass deflection and 24 yards on three punt returns…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#86-Dante Love (5:10-176)-Two catches for 21 yards…The opposition caught a total of three passes for 34 yards in Porter's territory, as the cornerback prevented three other throws from being caught.

Northwestern…Made a 13-yard interception return in the first quarter, by tackling Tyrell Sutton for a 3-yard loss on a second quarter run and with a fourth quarter interception that set up a 5-yard touchdown toss from Indiana's Kellen Lewis to James Hardy…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#84-Kim Thompson (6:04-19)-Three catches for 46 yards and a touchdown…The opposition caught a total of five passes for 84 yards and a score in Porter's territory.

Purdue…Porter posted five tackles (3 solos) and returned four punts for 23 yards…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#9-Dorien Bryant (5:10-176)-Two catches for 7 yards…The opposition caught a total of four passes for 82 yards in Porter's territory, as the cornerback prevented two other throws from being caught.

Oklahoma State (Insight Bowl)…Porter closed out his career with eight solo tackles, including one that stopped Dantrell Savage for a 1-yard loss on an early fourth quarter screen pass…Main Pass Coverage Assignment-WR#1-Dez Bryant (6:02-211)-Four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

2006 SEASON

Porter earned All-Big Ten Conference second-team honors…Even though the secondary ranked 93rd in the nation, allowing 228.25 yards per game, Porter finished fourth in the league with four interceptions for 53 yards in returns, adding eight pass deflections…He caused and recovered a fumble that he returned 71 yards…Porter fell 2.4 punt returns short of qualifying for the national title with his 18.6-yard average (needed a minimum of 14.4 punt returns in a 12-game schedule), as he had twelve attempts for 223 yards and a touchdown…Also had a 27-yard kickoff return and blocked a kick.

2006 GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Opened the season by returning a punt 86 yards for a touchdown, adding six solo hits vs. Western Michigan…Had a 20-yard interception return, a 9-yard punt return, two deflected passes and five tackles (4 solos) vs. Ball State…Picked off two passes for 22 yards, blocked a kick, knocked down a pass and delivered three solo tackles vs. Connecticut…

Posted ten tackles (8 solos) and a pass break-up vs. Wisconsin and was in on eight hits (7 solos) with two deflected passes vs. Iowa…Added eight solo tackles, as he caused a fumble, returned a kickoff 27 yards and three punts for 30 yards vs. Michigan State…Made four tackles (3 solos) with an 11-yard interception return and three punt returns for 31 yards, as he also advanced a fumble recovery 71 yards vs. Purdue.

2005 SEASON

Started all eleven games, playing right cornerback the first ten contests before shifting to strong safety vs. Purdue…Ranked sixth on the team with 48 tackles (42 solos), as he caused and recovered a fumble…Deflected six passes and intercepted three others for 108 yards in returns.

2005 GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Opened the season with five tackles (4 solos) vs. Central Michigan and delivered two hits with a forced fumble and a pass break-up vs. Nicholls State…Gained 42 yards on an interception return and was in on seven solo tackles vs. Wisconsin…Followed with four hits, two pass deflections and a 3-yard interception return vs. Illinois…Posted seven solo tackles and picked off a Troy Smith pass for a 63-yard return vs. Ohio State…added six solo tackles in each of the Michigan State and Minnesota clashes.

2004 SEASON

Big Ten Conference All-Freshman team choice by The Sporting News, joining Leslie Majors as the only true freshmen to letter for the Hoosiers in 2004…Recorded 29 tackles (19 solos) with six pass deflections and gained 115 yards with a touchdown on three interception returns.

2004 GAME HIGHLIGHTS

In his first collegiate game vs. Central Michigan, Porter had four pass break-ups, two interceptions and a solo tackle, as he returned his second career interception 96 yards for a touchdown, the third-longest interception return for touchdown in the history of IU...Had five solo tackles and a pass deflection vs. Kentucky...Registered five tackles, two pass break-ups and his third interception of the season for a 17-yard return vs. Michigan State.

CAMPUS AGILITY TESTS

4.41 in the 40-yard dash…37.5-inch vertical jump…31-inch arm length…9 5/8-inch hands.

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Port Allen (La.) High School, playing football for head coach Paul DeStifanto…Played only two seasons of football during his prep days, but earned first-team All-District 3A honors as a senior and second-team laurels as a junior, despite missing seven games with a right forearm fracture that year…Competed as a quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense and made 93 tackles, eleven interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and 14 pass break-ups as a cornerback during his senior year…Returned two punts and two kickoffs each for touchdowns, averaging 47.0 yards per kick return and 28.0 per punt return…Started at point guard for the basketball team and clocked a personal best 10.4 in the 100 meters for the track team.

