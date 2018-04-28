Saints Draft Guide: Everything you need to know about Rounds 4-7

New Orleans Saints Draft presented by Dixie Light is here! Dallas is hosting the 2018 NFL Draft with coverage of the third round beginning at 11AM Saturday on NFL Network, Fox and ESPN.
The Saints hold 5 picks on Day 3 of the 2018 NFL Draft:
Round 4 – Pick 127
Round 5 – Pick 164
Round 6 – Pick 189
Round 6 – Pick 201
Round 7 – Pick 245
Fans can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the official team app presented by Verizon, and on the Saints Facebook page. Following day 3, we will have live coverage from general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton who will recap all the selections.
Keep up with our picks and additional coverage throughout the week on Saints Draft Central or by using the draft tracker on our team app presented by Verizon. Fans can download the app here.