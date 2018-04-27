Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Draft Guide: Everything you need to know about Rounds 2-3

Tune in for live coverage and more throughout rounds 2 and 3; all Saints draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.

Apr 27, 2018 at 04:34 AM

New Orleans Saints Draft presented by Dixie Light is here! Dallas is hosting the 2018 NFL Draft with coverage of the second and third rounds beginning at 6PM Friday on NFL Network, Fox and ESPN.

The Saints hold the 91st pick in Round 3 of the NFL draft.

For a LIVE Day 1 Recap, tune in to our Saints Round 1 Recap Show starting at 12:00PM today. Hosted by Mike Hoss and Ryan Ramczyk, the show will feature interviews with Marcus Davenport, Day 1 analysis, and a look ahead to tonight's Rounds 2-3. Fans can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the official team app presented by Verizon, and on the Saints Facebook page. Following the Saints pick, we will have live coverage from general manager Mickey Loomis who will recap the Round 3 selection.

Keep up with our picks and additional coverage throughout the week on Saints Draft Central or by using the draft tracker on our team app presented by Verizon. Fans can download the app here.

For more draft fun, make sure to join us on Saturday, April 28 for the Saints annual Draft Super Boil presented by Dixie Beer. The event goes from 11:00AM - 2:00PM and will feature a live performance from The Phunky Monkeys, appearances by current and former Saints players, mascots and Saintsations. Admission also includes five pounds of crawfish as well as a variety of other food and beverages. Tickets are $25 per person and proceeds will be donated to YEP (Youth Empowerment Program). CLICK HERE to purchase tickets or for more information.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Chris Olave built strong list of dos, don'ts

'I think you have a full, complete player'

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints add linebacker, defensive tackle on final day of 2022 NFL Draft

D'Marco Jackson, Jordan Jackson provide depth and special teams play

news

Meet the 2022 Saints Draft Picks

New Orleans selected Chris Olave, Trevor Penning, Alontae Taylor, D'Marco Jackson, and Jordan Jackson in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft

Jackson is first player Saints have drafted from Appalachian State

news

Five things to know about Jordan Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 194

Will be eligible to play immediately for Saints

news

New Orleans Saints select Air Force defensive tackle Jordan Jackson with Pick 194 in the 2022 NFL Draft

He had 41 tackles with 7.5 sacks in 2021

news

Five things to know about D'Marco Jackson | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 161

Had 19 tackles for loss last season, tied for fourth most in Football Bowl Subdivision

news

New Orleans Saints select Appalachian State linebacker D'Marco Jackson with Pick 161 in the 2022 NFL Draft

Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2021

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 2 of 2022 NFL draft

Alontae Taylor is the 12th player from Tennessee the Saints have drafted

news

Moving from receiver to defensive back pays off for New Orleans Saints draft pick Alontae Taylor

'I feel like in life sometimes, you have to adapt and I'm willing to adapt'

news

Five things to know about Alontae Taylor | 2022 Saints Draft Pick 49

Played quarterback in high school

Advertising