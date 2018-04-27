Saints Draft Guide: Everything you need to know about Rounds 2-3

New Orleans Saints Draft presented by Dixie Light is here! Dallas is hosting the 2018 NFL Draft with coverage of the second and third rounds beginning at 6PM Friday on NFL Network, Fox and ESPN.

The Saints hold the 91st pick in Round 3 of the NFL draft.

For a LIVE Day 1 Recap, tune in to our Saints Round 1 Recap Show starting at 12:00PM today. Hosted by Mike Hoss and Ryan Ramczyk, the show will feature interviews with Marcus Davenport, Day 1 analysis, and a look ahead to tonight's Rounds 2-3. Fans can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the official team app, and on the Saints Facebook page. Following the Saints pick, we will have live coverage from general manager Mickey Loomis who will recap the Round 3 selection.

Keep up with our picks and additional coverage throughout the week on Saints Draft Central or by using the draft tracker on our team app.