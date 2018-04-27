Saints Draft Guide: Everything you need to know about Rounds 2-3

New Orleans Saints Draft presented by Dixie Light is here! Dallas is hosting the 2018 NFL Draft with coverage of the second and third rounds beginning at 6PM Friday on NFL Network, Fox and ESPN.
The Saints hold the 91st pick in Round 3 of the NFL draft.
For a LIVE Day 1 Recap, tune in to our Saints Round 1 Recap Show starting at 12:00PM today. Hosted by Mike Hoss and Ryan Ramczyk, the show will feature interviews with Marcus Davenport, Day 1 analysis, and a look ahead to tonight's Rounds 2-3. Fans can watch on NewOrleansSaints.com, the official team app presented by Verizon, and on the Saints Facebook page. Following the Saints pick, we will have live coverage from general manager Mickey Loomis who will recap the Round 3 selection.
Keep up with our picks and additional coverage throughout the week on Saints Draft Central or by using the draft tracker on our team app presented by Verizon. Fans can download the app here.
For more draft fun, make sure to join us on Saturday, April 28 for the Saints annual Draft Super Boil presented by Dixie Beer. The event goes from 11:00AM - 2:00PM and will feature a live performance from The Phunky Monkeys, appearances by current and former Saints players, mascots and Saintsations. Admission also includes five pounds of crawfish as well as a variety of other food and beverages. Tickets are $25 per person and proceeds will be donated to YEP (Youth Empowerment Program). CLICK HERE to purchase tickets or for more information.