Saints Draft 2021: NFL releases round-by-round selections for 2021 NFL Draft

New Orleans will have eight picks in the draft

Mar 22, 2021 at 01:30 PM
New Orleans Saints
The NFL has released the round-by-round selections for the 2021 NFL draft and listed the New Orleans Saints as having the following eight picks:

  • Round 1 Pick 28
  • Round 2 Pick 60
  • Round 3 pick 98 (compensatory)
  • Round 3 pick 105 (special compensatory)
  • Round 4 Pick 133
  • Round 6 218 (compensatory)
  • Round 7 229 (from Jacksonville)
  • Round 7 255

The NFL draft will be held April 29, 30 and May 1 in Cleveland. The Saints went 12-4 in 2020 and won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season.

