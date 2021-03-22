Saints Draft 2021: NFL releases round-by-round selections for 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL has released the round-by-round selections for the 2021 NFL draft and listed the New Orleans Saints as having the following eight picks:
- Round 1 Pick 28
- Round 2 Pick 60
- Round 3 pick 98 (compensatory)
- Round 3 pick 105 (special compensatory)
- Round 4 Pick 133
- Round 6 218 (compensatory)
- Round 7 229 (from Jacksonville)
- Round 7 255
The NFL draft will be held April 29, 30 and May 1 in Cleveland. The Saints went 12-4 in 2020 and won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive season.