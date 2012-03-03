Saints Designate Brees as Exclusive Rights Franchise Player

The New Orleans Saints have designated QB Drew Brees as their exclusive rights franchise player, Executive Vice-President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Saturday.
Brees set the single-season record for most passing yards with 5,476, eclipsing Dan Marino's record of 5,084 yards set in 1984. Brees also set the NFL record for completion percentage (71.2) and most completions in a season (468).
Brees, who was named to the NFC's 2012 Pro Bowl roster, led the NFL with 46 touchdowns passes and an average of 342 passing yards per game. His 110.6 passer rating ranked second in the NFL.