Saints DBs Talk About Energy Conservation

*Students at James Weldon Johnson Elementary School received a surprise visit by three World Champion New Orleans Saints players Wednesday afternoon as part of the Chevron/Saints Energy Efficiency School Program. Safety Malcolm Jenkins, Cornerback Tracy Porter, and Safety Usama Young spoke to the kids about the importance of energy conservation, as they identified little things they can do to help reduce the amount of electricity used in their homes on a daily basis. Turning off the light as they exit a room and refraining from leaving a video game on pause for moments at a time were a couple of the examples they shared. Chanel Jolly, Public & Government Affairs representative for Chevron, offered other simple energy-saving tips to the students which included using revolving doors to enter a building when able, instead of any other entrance option. *
As always, Jenkins, Porter, & Young also stressed the significance of earning a good education and setting ever-changing goals. They advised the students that once a goal is achieved, a new one should be set, only to help them continue to grow toward becoming a successful individual. There was a brief Q&A session followed by a trivia session, where some lucky students received autographed items by all three players for having the correct answers. Concluding the visit, all of the students received giveaway items from both Chevron and the Saints as the players were escorted out of the building by the school's cheerleaders to a medley of gameday songs.