Saints DBs Talk About Energy Conservation

*Students at James Weldon Johnson Elementary School received a surprise visit by three World Champion New Orleans Saints players Wednesday afternoon as part of the Chevron/Saints Energy Efficiency School Program. Safety Malcolm Jenkins, Cornerback Tracy Porter, and Safety Usama Young spoke to the kids about the importance of energy conservation, as they identified little things they can do to help reduce the amount of electricity used in their homes on a daily basis. Turning off the light as they exit a room and refraining from leaving a video game on pause for moments at a time were a couple of the examples they shared. Chanel Jolly, Public & Government Affairs representative for Chevron, offered other simple energy-saving tips to the students which included using revolving doors to enter a building when able, instead of any other entrance option. *