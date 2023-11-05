New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize United States Air Force Sergeant John Dobler

The New Orleans Saints and Community Coffee are proud to partner with TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, to recognize fallen hero, United States Air Force Sergeant John Dobler, as the honorary captain for the Saints' match-up against the Chicago Bears at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Nov. 5, as part of Community Coffee's Honorary Captain Program. TAPS provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.

Sergeant Dobler was born on October 23, 1979, in Winter Haven, FL. Growing up, John was an avid baseball, soccer, basketball, and football player. Dobler also earned the prestigious honor of Eagle Scout. As a child, Dobler and his dad would watch sports on TV together, rooting for various teams. He would later attend many sporting events.

Upon receiving his associate degree from Community College of the Air Force, Sergeant Dobler joined the United States Air Force and spent ten years in the military working as a munitions systems specialist (AMMO), responsible for maintaining accountability, serviceability, and assembling all munitions associated with day-to-day Air Force operations. He served tours in Afghanistan, North Korea, and Germany.

In July 2012, Dobler was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor just three months after his son, Noah, was born. He had an emergency craniotomy, where they were able to remove much of the tumor. After a month in the hospital, he completed chemotherapy and radiation. While Dobler was undergoing chemotherapy treatments for his cancer in Baton Rouge, he was given tickets from a family friend to attend a New Orleans Saints game. Dobler was also gifted Saints memorabilia through the Wounded Warrior Project while he was in hospice care, and he cherished these items throughout the rest of his life.

Sergeant Dobler passed away on February 18, 2014, after an 18-month long battle following his diagnosis. He is survived by his wife, Amanda; son, Noah; parents, Richard and Nancy Dobler; his sister, Karen Dobler Alexander; father-in-law, The Rev. Dr. James Rollins; and sisters-in-law, Abigail Rollins and Meghan Hicks.