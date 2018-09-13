Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Coach Sean Payton talks about Myles Garrett, Browns

'You’re seeing someone who's healthy, strong, is playing with confidence, and very disruptive'

Sep 13, 2018 at 05:17 PM

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton

Conference Call with Local Media

Thursday, September 13, 2018

What have you seen out of Myles Garrett and how good do you think he is at this point?

"Well, I've seen tremendous growth from year one to year two. He dealt with some injuries last year, but in this preseason, obviously after one game in the regular season, you're seeing someone who's healthy, strong, is playing with confidence, and very disruptive."

What is Jarvis Landry adding to that offense?

"Well, first there's a toughness and competitiveness about this player that you really appreciate from afar. He's someone that I think is very good with the ball in his hands once he catches it and he's a guy that (can) block. He'll do all the things necessary to win and that's a sign of a good receiver. His toughness, his YAC, he has real strong hands, and a good caching radius as well."

 You've seen a lot of Gregg Williams' defenses, what are some of the critical things to do to be able to take advantage of what they like to do defensively?

"Well, I think the first thing you want to avoid is minus plays because of the amount of pressure and zone pressure. You have to be able to recognize what it is he's trying to do and then there's opportunities for big plays. Then when they play in a softer zone, you have to be smart and patient enough to move the ball down the field. It's really recognizing what it is he's trying to do relative to the down and distance and what you have called. It is a challenging defense and it forces you to really go through your protections, (and) your run game. All the things that you want to do offensively get tested a little bit."

You've talked about wanting to use your best 11, but you rotated linebackers quite a bit on Sunday. What went into that decision?

"I think the feeling is we have a handful of guys that are playing well and trying to settle in on making sure we get the right guys out there and still have a chance to play with some combinations. We have a few those guys that have played Mike and or Will or Sam and or Mike. It's just trying to find the right group in base and the right group and nickel."

What did you think of the linebacker play on Sunday?

"There wasn't a lot positive defensively Sunday, but today is Thursday. Today's Thursday, so we're talking about Cleveland."

Related Content

news

With offense making jump forward, New Orleans Saints look to get defense back up to speed in first halves

'I've got to do a better job of preparing our guys for what they might see early on in games'
news

New Orleans Saints defense preparing to face confident Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew

'One of his biggest traits is  not even physical. I think it's his mental fortitude and his mental toughness'
news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks offense, special teams, upcoming game against Indianapolis Colts

Recapping the WWL Saints Hour interview with the New Orleans general manager
news

New Orleans Saints reset with extra days off, turn eyes to improving all three phases

'We had a lot of conversations with a lot of different people, things that we need to do better. We know that we have to play better. So we will'
news

New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense

'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side

'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
news

New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars

'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'
news

Mickey Loomis talks 'growing pains' of Saints offense on WWL Saints Coaches Show

Recapping the WWL Saints Coaches Show interview with the New Orleans general manager
news

New Orleans Saints red zone issues reared head again against Texans

'We have the talent to do the right things, but we have to do the right things, even if the look may change'
news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Texans' veteran-looking, rookie quarterback

'I told the team that I think the quarterback is playing at a high level, and I'm not talking about a high level for a rookie'
news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks Patriots game, Alvin Kamara's 73rd touchdown, upcoming schedule

Recapping the WWL Saints Hour interview with the New Orleans general manager
news

New Orleans Saints defense rose to occasion against Patriots, shut out opponent in third consecutive season

'They're difficult to come by. I thought our guys did a good job of finishing out the game'
Advertising