 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Coach Sean Payton announces roster moves during Monday, Aug. 28 press conference

TE Clay Harbor went to reserve/injured, team signed LB Audie Cole

Aug 28, 2017 at 12:33 PM

Saints vs. Texans: Coaches and Staff

New Orleans coaches and staff prepare for the Saints-Texans preseason matchup.

No Title
1 / 28
No Title
2 / 28
No Title
3 / 28
No Title
4 / 28
No Title
5 / 28
No Title
6 / 28
No Title
7 / 28
No Title
8 / 28
No Title
9 / 28
No Title
10 / 28
No Title
11 / 28
No Title
12 / 28
No Title
13 / 28
No Title
14 / 28
No Title
15 / 28
No Title
16 / 28
No Title
17 / 28
No Title
18 / 28
No Title
19 / 28
No Title
20 / 28
No Title
21 / 28
No Title
22 / 28
No Title
23 / 28
No Title
24 / 28
No Title
25 / 28
No Title
26 / 28
No Title
27 / 28
No Title
28 / 28
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
2017 Training Camp Presented By Verizon
Monday, August 28, 2017

Opening Statement
"One roster move, Clay Harbor went to reserve/injured and we signed LB Audie Cole. We're still at that number (91, including Alex Jenkins) right now."

What is it about Audie Cole that you wanted to bring him in?
"He's someone that's been in the league and at NC State and we're constantly paying attention to guys that can help us in the kicking game. So we will have a short time to see that. We only have three days and a game on Thursday."

We just talked to Thomas (Morstead) and Chris (Banjo), any others that may have been affected by the hurricane?
"Good question. I don't know offhand. There's always that second layer for everyone, including us. I know that Mr. Benson and the Saints, we've reached out. We'll do whatever we can to help them. I don't know directly, specifically if players have had to possibly (ask) to go back. I haven't been approached by anyone. Our thoughts go out to the city there and in that whole region because I know they've got a ton of flooding."

You've changed plans twice and have had to evacuate, have you learned anything about the best way to handle?
"Honestly, I was asked this question last night, I think when we went to Indianapolis I think it was the week prior to the season. I believe we opened at home versus Tampa Bay and the facility was available there. We quickly got into routine. I think the larger challenge is not necessarily your own immediate circle or team, it's their family and all the things that go along with that, whether you're renting a property or you own a place that has damage. I think they had about a day. We gave the players a 24-hour period that kind of worked to get everything else settled and we flew to Indianapolis. Cincy I think we just moved up schedule wise and went earlier. But in each case I think it's easier to handle, I mean this group can travel and we can quickly get operational as long as there is a place to practice and meet, it's the extended families that become more challenging."

With the way the league has evolved does having more outside linebackers benefit the defense?
"I think it is a game that is being played more and more in space because of the passing game. So I would say yes, I think a lot of it depends on the scheme you're looking for. What you're playing, how much man you're playing versus zone. Everyone's got a prototype of what they're specifically wanting from the Mike or from the weakside linebacker, but it depends on what you're doing defensively. But we are seeing a lot more open sets if you will, which requires guys to play more in space."

Is that something you keyed in on? Has it gotten faster at that position?
"I don't know that in 2016. I think that it is something that has progressed over a period of time. But again, it would be really defined by the position, specific. What's the vision for them, if he's a Sam then what are we getting from the younger players, in regards to the kicking game. I think that's real important too."

A couple of weeks before the start of the regular season. How's the search for the doctors going?
"I think we'll announce something, but good. I'm sure at some point Mickey (Loomis) and the club will announce who we'll be working with."

Do you think things like getting 16 sacks will manifest into the regular season?
"I hope so. We always use that term confidence. It comes from demonstrated ability. It comes from doing something correctly and effectively. Hopefully, we can build on that and we can clean up the things that we feel like we are not doing as well. We spend a lot of time of what we are wanting to do defensively. Each week is another challenge. Once you get started in the regular season of course all of it counts. But hopefully we can build on it."

Does the fact that the first team offense did not get into the end zone, does that factor into how you might use Drew (for this game) or any of the other starters?
"I think it is difficult. We had a set amount of plays we were going to play last week. I think we did a great job of really achieving our goals with regards to playing time. Obviously we would have liked to have scored. But I don't know if that will impact what we do here in this week Four."

Have you made any decisions (on playing the veterans in week four)?
"Not yet."

The benefits of 90-53 in this game, in other words having 90 players on the roster prior to cutting down to 53 on Saturday?
"This will be the first year we are operating at 90 instead of 75. I think the additional 15 players, whether it is in your kicking game or your offense and defense, I think there is a benefit. I think the challenge to some degree at 75, you have to play guys. I think when you have more guys it gives you a little bit more flexibility."

With the new roster cut deadline, does it make it a little bit harder to evaluate maybe the rest of league?
"Yes, because you don't get a segmented wire. You get one. You'll get it Friday and maybe Saturday. I bet there's a good chance we won't be at 90 come Thursday. We will be down in the 80s. But it is different with regards to prior (years) you had that week to look at the first 15 players released from each team. That won't happen this year, it'll be a little different."

If you don't keep three quarterbacks on the active roster, would you definitely want one on the practice squad?
"I think we've always had that. If we haven't had three we've had three and one. I think most teams (do). We did this, the equation of three versus two. I think almost every team last year had three in the building. It's just a question of whether the other one was on the roster."

Has Garrett Grayson shown growth and development here overall?
"I think so. I think we've seen progress. I would say probably more so this year than we have seen in those early two years. So yes, we'll keep working with him. I'm sure he'll get to play a bunch Thursday."

Did the Texans ask you for any advice on your experiences dealing with the hurricane while they were here?
"No, I think during Friday's practice we mentioned to them that our facilities are available and the (Mercedes-Benz Superdome) Dome is open. I think they were already in the midst of planning to go to Dallas. I know they practiced there today. They will probably pay close attention to what they'll do for the game. I think there's a handful of games that were supposed to be played in Houston. You guys would probably know before me if anything has changed or altered yet. They were quickly on top of it and I think they appreciated the help or offer."

Going into the final preseason game, do you have a pretty good mental fix on how many roster spots there might be available and have you been able to convey to these guys that there are still jobs to be had?
"Yes, we've probably done five different scenarios, above and below the line. We went earlier in training camp. We're a little bit more looking forward, that's why we're playing these games and practicing. We're getting a chance to look and I bet there are eight or nine double(-digit) players, guys that we're discussing a lot of. You can pencil, like most teams would be able to, a certain number and then still look this week and this game to make final decisions. You talk about it all the time. It's not just in-house competition, it's competition taking place with other people at their position on other rosters."

Is it a coincidence that you signed three or four veteran experienced core special team players? Or are you looking for a void to fill there?
"No, we think that that's going to be important. Now how many can you keep, that will be a better question. We are going to be in some close tough games, and that's an area that we have to be better at."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Atlanta Falcons 19, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2025 NFL Week 18

Cameron Jordan and Chase Young tallied 10+ sacks on the season, the first time since 2013 the Saints have two players with double-digit sacks.

news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints 34, Tennessee Titans 26 | 2025 NFL Week 17

Chris Olave's eight receptions secure his first 100-catch season, making him the second Saints receiver in franchise history to reach the milestone

news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints 29, New York Jets 6 | 2025 NFL Week 16

Quotes from Coach Kellen Moore, QB Tyler Shough, DE Cameron Jordan, QB Taysom Hill, WR Chris Olave, DT Nathan Shepherd, S Jonas Sanker, K Charlie Smyth, and TE Juwan Johnson

news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints 29, New York Jets 6 | 2025 NFL Week 16

QB Taysom Hill totaled 2,551 rushing, 2,426 passing and 1,002 receiving yards, becoming only player in Super Bowl Era with 1,000 yards passing, rushing and receiving

news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17 | 2025 NFL Week 15

Quotes from Coach Kellen Moore, quarterback Tyler Shough, wide receiver Chris Olave, defensive end Chase Young, and kicker Charlie Smyth

news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17 | 2025 NFL Week 15

The victory was the 200th regular season victory by the Saints at the Caesars Superdome

news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints 24, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 | 2025 NFL Week 14

Devin Neal and Tyler Shough combine for 125 rushing yards, the most by Saints rookies since 2017

news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints 24, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20 | 2025 NFL Week 14

Quotes from Coach Kellen Moore, quarterback Tyler Shough, running back Devin Neal, and cornerback Alontae Taylor

news

Postgame Quotes: Miami Dolphins 21, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2025 NFL Week 13

Quotes from Coach Kellen Moore, quarterback Tyler Shough, defensive end Cameron Jordan, cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, kicker Charlie Smyth and wide receiver Devaughn Vele

news

Game Notes: Miami Dolphins 21, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2025 NFL Week 13

Defensive end Cameron Jordan records two sacks passing Derrick Thomas and tying Rickey Jackson for 17th all-time in NFL history

news

Postgame Quotes: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2025 NFL Week 12

Quotes from Coach Kellen Moore, quarterback Tyler Shough, quarterback Taysom Hill, and safety Justin Reid

news

Game Notes: Atlanta Falcons 24, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2025 NFL Week 12

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded the 126th sack of his career surpassing Dwight Freeney for 19th all-time in NFL history

TRAINING CAMP COLLECTION

JORDYN TYSON JERSEY

Advertising