Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 12:00 PM

Saints wide receivers coach Ronald Curry selected to participate in NFL and Black College Football Hall Of Fame quarterback coaching summit

Third annual event provides development opportunities for minority coaches on the offensive side of the ball

It was announced today by the National Football League in partnership with the Black College Hall of Fame that New Orleans Saints Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry has been selected to be one of three dozen participants in the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's summit will take place virtually from June 22-23.

At the Quarterback Summit, selected National Football League and NCAA assistant coaches will take part in the two-day program to experience professional development and networking opportunities with several NFL figures represented by ownership, front office, NFL and college Head Coaches and offensive and defensive coordinators. Sessions will focus on varying topics, including building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals and other best practices for career advancement. Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear from and network with members of the NFL's Workplace Diversity Committee.

Entering his 15th season in the NFL overall as both a player and a coach, Curry enters his fifth campaign in New Orleans, second as wide receivers coach. Prior to coming to New Orleans, Curry served on the San Francisco 49ers offensive staff from 2013-15, coaching wide receivers in 2015. Originally a seventh round draft pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2002 out of the University of North Carolina, Curry, played in 76 games with 32 starts at wide receiver for the Raiders and registered 193 receptions for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns from 2002-08.

The Hampton, Va. native was a four-year starter at quarterback at UNC. Curry left Chapel Hill with school career records in passing yardage and total offense, closing out his college career as the 2001 Peach Bowl Offensive MVP. Curry also served as a starting point guard on the Tar Heels basketball team for two seasons (1998-99 and 2000-01).

