Saints, Chevron and Offshore Liftboats to refurbish Cut Off Youth Center

The reveal will take palace on May 28

May 18, 2015 at 05:35 AM

New Orleans, La. – The New Orleans Saints, Chevron and Offshore Liftboats have announced the renovation of three rooms and elements within the gym court area of the Cut Off Youth Center in Cut Off, La.

The New Orleans Saints, Chevron and Offshore Liftboats will host a reveal of the Cut Off Youth Center (205 W. 79th Street, Cut Off, La.) on Thursday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m.

"We are excited to partner with Chevron and Offshore Liftboats with the announcement of the refurbishment of the Cut Off Youth Center," stated Saints Owner Tom Benson. "Our organization is aware how critical health and fitness is to our youth's future and it is essential that they have the state of the art equipment."

With the help of Lowe's through a donation of materials and volunteers for the project, three rooms of the Cut Off Youth Center have been renovated, as well as aspects of the gym court area. Each room's walls were reconstructed, and feature the Saints' team colors, as well as team-inspired furnishings. The project started in April and will be completed mid-May.

"The Cut Off Youth Center has always served as a place for the youth of the Lower Lafourche Communities to enjoy extracurricular activities," saidOffshore Liftboats Chief Financial Officer Lauren Melancon Cheramie. "Offshore Liftboats and the Melancon Family are proud to sponsor these renovations and ensure that generations of youth in our community will continue to enjoy the facilities at the Cut Off Youth Center."

The youth fitness zone will include youth-sized hydraulic equipment, elliptical machine, water rower, stationary bike, treadmill, weight bench and more. The creative arts room will consist of study areas, lounging areas and a laptop station. The boxing zone has been revamped with a brand new boxing ring and accessories, including punching bags and gloves. The gym floor area has a new LED scoreboard.

"The Cut Off Youth Center is an example of Chevron's longstanding relationship with the Cut Off community and Lafourche Parish," said Sakari Morrison, Chevron Gulf of Mexico Policy, Government and Public Affairs General Manager. "Chevron is proud to collaborate with our community partners on initiatives like these that provide health and wellness programming for local youth."

