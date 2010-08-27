Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Chargers Game Notes

Aug 27, 2010 at 04:58 PM


San Diego Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints ● Friday, August 27, 2010

Saints Postgame Notes

  • The Saints had 552 total yards Friday night – 423 rushing and 129 passing. Through three preseason games, the Saints are averaging 422.0 yards per game, most in the NFL. Green Bay is second at 397.0.
  • The most total yards the Saints gained in a regular-season game in 2009 was 515 in the season opener against Detroit.
  • QB Drew Breessaw his most extensive action of the preseason. After playing three series in each of the first two games, Brees played into the third quarter on Friday night. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns and a passer rating of 119.4.
  • Brees' 46-yard touchdown pass to WR Devery Hendersonin the first quarter was his first TD pass of the preseason. He also had a 15-yard TD pass to WR Robert Meachem in the second quarter.
  • RB Reggie Bush led all receivers with seven catches for 70 yards. Bush also had three rushes for 16 yards.
  • RB Chris Ivory had 121 yards from scrimmage – 76 coming on a fourth-quarter catch-and-run for a TD on a pass from QB Patrick Ramsey. Ivory led all Saints rushers with 45 yards on 11 carries.
  • P Thomas Morstead averaged 50.3 yards on six punts. He averaged better than 50 yards per punt three times last year (twice in regular season, once in playoffs).
  • LB Jonathan Vilma led all Saints defenders with seven solo tackles, while LBScott Shanle had six tackles and a pass defensed.
  • The Saints' secondary intercepted the Chargers twice. S Usama Young had an interception in the third quarter, while CB Leigh Torrence iced the game with a 87-yard interception return for a touchdown.
  • The Saints have scored 98 points in their first three preseason games (32.7 per game). At this point in the 2009, the Saints were averaging 33.3 points per preseason game.
  • Friday's attendance of 70,031 is the second-largest for a Saints preseason game in the Superdome, topped only by the 72,434 who witnessed the first-ever football game in the building on August 6, 1975 against the Houston Oilers.
  • The Saints are now 11-9 in preseason games under Sean Payton.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign free agent tight end J.P. Holtz

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton

Defensive end signed with Pittsburgh halfway through 2021 season

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Evans

Texas A&M product was drafted 50th overall by the Buccaneers

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Taco Charlton and defensive back Justin Evans

Charlton joins from Steelers, Evans from Buccaneers as Saints add to defensive roster

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson

Defensive lineman was one of only nine seniors named to 2016 Leadership Group in college

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on one-year contract

Johnson has played in 65 regular season games for the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back P.J. Williams on one-year contract

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games with five starts, posting 42 tackles and a career-best three interceptions

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Forrest Lamp

Lineman didn't allow a sack during his junior and senior seasons at Western Kentucky

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers and Saints with 18 starts at left guard

news

NFL players, media congratulate New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins on his retirement

Former Saints first-round draft pick played 13 years, won two Super Bowls

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith

Smith has recorded 112 receptions for 1,486 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons

news

Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience

Jenkins was fantastic player, but that didn't scratch the surface of being the whole of him

Advertising