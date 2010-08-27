Saints-Chargers Game Notes

San Diego Chargers vs. New Orleans Saints ● Friday, August 27, 2010
Saints Postgame Notes
- The Saints had 552 total yards Friday night – 423 rushing and 129 passing. Through three preseason games, the Saints are averaging 422.0 yards per game, most in the NFL. Green Bay is second at 397.0.
- The most total yards the Saints gained in a regular-season game in 2009 was 515 in the season opener against Detroit.
- QB Drew Breessaw his most extensive action of the preseason. After playing three series in each of the first two games, Brees played into the third quarter on Friday night. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns and a passer rating of 119.4.
- Brees' 46-yard touchdown pass to WR Devery Hendersonin the first quarter was his first TD pass of the preseason. He also had a 15-yard TD pass to WR Robert Meachem in the second quarter.
- RB Reggie Bush led all receivers with seven catches for 70 yards. Bush also had three rushes for 16 yards.
- RB Chris Ivory had 121 yards from scrimmage – 76 coming on a fourth-quarter catch-and-run for a TD on a pass from QB Patrick Ramsey. Ivory led all Saints rushers with 45 yards on 11 carries.
- P Thomas Morstead averaged 50.3 yards on six punts. He averaged better than 50 yards per punt three times last year (twice in regular season, once in playoffs).
- LB Jonathan Vilma led all Saints defenders with seven solo tackles, while LBScott Shanle had six tackles and a pass defensed.
- The Saints' secondary intercepted the Chargers twice. S Usama Young had an interception in the third quarter, while CB Leigh Torrence iced the game with a 87-yard interception return for a touchdown.
- The Saints have scored 98 points in their first three preseason games (32.7 per game). At this point in the 2009, the Saints were averaging 33.3 points per preseason game.
- Friday's attendance of 70,031 is the second-largest for a Saints preseason game in the Superdome, topped only by the 72,434 who witnessed the first-ever football game in the building on August 6, 1975 against the Houston Oilers.
- The Saints are now 11-9 in preseason games under Sean Payton.