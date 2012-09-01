Saints CB Jabari Greer's Third Annual VooDoo Masquerade Ball Rescheduled For Sunday, September 9

Saints CB Jabari Greer's third annual VooDoo Masquerade Ball, originally set for Friday, August 31, has been rescheduled due to Hurricane Isaac to take place on Sunday, September 9 from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. following the club's season opening game against the Washington Redskins. The event will still take place at the Eiffel Society on 2040 St. Charles Ave. in New Orleans with doors opening at 7p.m. The event for which a mask is mandatory and costume optional will feature a silent auction, catered food, drink specials and musical performances by The Essentials, Andrew Bloom, and Kermit Ruffins.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Greer's charitable organization, the Greer Campaign, which emphasizes fatherhood and uniting families. It provides support for fathers and community service programs to fathers and their families both in the New Orleans area and in his home state of Tennessee. At the event, the Greer Campaign will be announcing its inaugural Father of the Year Award for the Louisiana community, sponsored by Friend & Company, the exclusive Jewelers of the New Orleans Saints.