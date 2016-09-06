Saints, Carnival Cruise Line team up for Read and Rise kickoff assembly

The New Orleans Saints partnered with Carnival Cruise Line and Scholastic for the "Read and Rise" book fair kickoff assembly at Kipp Central City on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The assembly, hosted by Saints legend Deuce McAllister, included a check presentation from the Saints and Carvinal toward the reading program and a message of literacy to students.

"To date, they've read over 35,000 words," McAllister said. "The goal is to read one million words so with the help of the Saints and Scholastic and Carnival Cruise Line, hopefully they will be able to reach that goal fairly soon."