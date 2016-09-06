Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints, Carnival Cruise Line team up for Read and Rise kickoff assembly

Read and Rise is week-long book fair at Kipp Central City Primary School

Sep 06, 2016 at 11:19 AM
The New Orleans Saints partnered with Carnival Cruise Line and Scholastic for the "Read and Rise" book fair kickoff assembly at Kipp Central City on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The assembly, hosted by Saints legend Deuce McAllister, included a check presentation from the Saints and Carvinal toward the reading program and a message of literacy to students.

"To date, they've read over 35,000 words," McAllister said. "The goal is to read one million words so with the help of the Saints and Scholastic and Carnival Cruise Line, hopefully they will be able to reach that goal fairly soon."

"We have partnered up with the New Orleans Saints along with Scholastic's Read and Rise program basically to award a $5,000 check so that every single student here at Kipp Central City can pick up their favorite book at tomorrow's reading event," said Maria Lopez of Carnival. "New Orleans is a city that is very close to our hearts and we're so happy to be able to support a program like this."

