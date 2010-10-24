Saints-Browns Inactives And Roster Changes

The inactives are in for the Saints' matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
For New Orleans, S Darren Sharper has been activated from the physically unable to perform list and will be active for today's contest. CB Quincy Butler, who was signed this week was released by the club to make room for Sharper.
Inactive for New Orleans today is CB Tracy Porter, RB Pierre Thomas, RB Reggie Bush, CB Jabari Greer, LB Scott Shanle, T Charles Brown, TE Tory Humphrey and DE Junior Galette.
Inactive for Cleveland is QB Seneca Wallace, WR Mohamed Massaquoi, QB Jake Delhomme, RB James Davis, OL Steve Vallos, OL John St. Clair, TE Alex Smith and DL Jayme Mitchell.