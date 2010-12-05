Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Bengals Postgame Notes

Brees becomes club's passing yardage leader

Dec 05, 2010 at 07:22 AM

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals● Sunday, December 5, 2010

Postgame Notes

  • With the win the Saints have improved to 9-3 on the season, giving them back to back winning seasons for the first time since the 1991 and 1992 campaigns.
  • The victory extends New Orleans' win streak to five games. This is the second-longest win streak the Saints have had under head coach Sean Payton, only exceeded by last season's 13-game run.
  • The win improves New Orleans' record against AFC opponents to 2-1 in 2010 and 11-8 overall since Sean Paytonbecame head coach.
  • The Saints have tied the all-time series with Cincinnati with their first win since 1994 against the Bengals to 6-6, giving New Orleans a .500 or better record against 12 clubs.
  • The win improves New Orleans' 2010 road record to 5-1, giving them back-to-back winning road records for the first time since 1991 and 1992.
  • QB Drew Breescompleted 24 of 29 passes for 313 yards. With his second quarter 52-yard throw to TE Jimmy Graham, Brees surpassed Archie Manningas the club's all-time passing yardage leader. He now has 21,932 passing yards as a Saint.
  • Brees' 21,932 yards with the Saints is the most passing yards by a quarterback over any five-year span in NFL history.  The performance marked his 36th 300-yard passing game since 2006, also the most by a player over any five-year period in league annals.
  • Brees now has 34,280 career passing yards to surpass Steve DeBergand move into 19th all-time.
  • With two touchdown passes, Brees has 25 on the season and now joins Peyton Manning (1998-2009), Dan Marino(1984-88) and Brett Favre(1994-98) as only the fourth player in NFL history to have 25 scoring throws in five consecutive seasons.
  • It was the 14th fourth quarter or overtime game-winning drive that Brees has engineered as a Saint and the fourth of 2010.
  • LB Danny Clarkstarted the 100th game of his NFL career today.
  • WR Marques Colstonhad three catches for 65 yards. His three-yard touchdown grab was the 38th of his career, putting him in sole possession of third place on the club's all-time list past Danny Abramowicz.
  • WR Robert Meachemhad three catches for 103 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown grab and fourth quarter 49-yard catch.
  • RB Chris Ivoryhad 15 carries for 117 Yards (7.8 avg.) to lead all rushers. Ivory is the first Saint to have a pair of 100-yard rushing games in a season since Deuce McAllisterin 2006.
  • DT Sedrick Ellisnow has a career-high five sacks with his takedown of Bengals QB Carson Palmerto end the first half.
  • LB Jonathan Vilmahad his third sack of the season to give him a career-high in takedowns.
  • S Roman Harperled the Saints with nine tackles (five solo). His sack to end the game was his second of the season and gives him 8.5 for his career.
