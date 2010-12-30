Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Award $20,000 In Grants To Honor Area Community Quarterback Volunteers

Grants help facilitate community service

Dec 30, 2010 at 09:10 AM

The New Orleans Saints announced today that LeAnne Cantrell of Mandeville, LA is the 2010 winner of the Saints Community Quarterback Award. This annual award given by the Saints is part of a national volunteer recognition program that has donated over $1 million to community organizations served by outstanding volunteers. Individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are qualified candidates for the award, which goes to the agency the recipient represents.

Ms. Cantrell will receive a grant for $10,000 to Angels on Earth Foundation. Angels on Earth provides therapeutic services, equipment and educational resources to children with disabilities. The mission of Angels on Earth states that through the collaboration and partnership of individuals with unique careers in physical therapy, occupational therapy, psychology, and education we can achieve the goal of providing best practices in care, treatment and education for children with special needs.

The Saints will award an additional $10,000 in grant monies to runners-up for the award. Each of the following runners-up will receive a grant in their name for the non-profit organization they represent:

$2,500 Grant Recipients:

Jackie and Sam Catalanotto – The Food Bank of Covington, Louisiana

Noel Marie Netzhammer – Green Park Elementary School

$1000 Grant Recipients:

Adrian Colon – Good Shepherd Nativity School

Rebecca Deal – CASA of Northeast Louisiana

Robert Endler – JoJo's Hope

Anthony McBride – Mississippi Youth Football Association

Cheri Wallace – Ronald McDonald House of North West Florida

"We are proud to annually recognize outstanding volunteers  in our community," said Saints Owner/ Executive Vice President Rita Benson LeBlanc. "These organizations provide care, services and hope to people in need from all walks of life. This year's committee selected several inspirational recipients who, along with their representative organizations, are essential to building a stronger, healthier and more united community."

Individuals age 13 and over who provide volunteer services for nonprofit organizations were eligible for participation.  Participants must have served in a volunteer capacity at an official 501(c)3 organization and should not receive compensation for their services.

All grant award winners will be recognized during a ceremony held at the Superdome prior to the Saints' January 2nd contest vs. Tampa Bay. Grant checks will be distributed to the non-profit Organizations represented by these volunteers.

