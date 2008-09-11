Saints at Redskins Game Preview

<span style="">ALL-TIME SERIES</span> * Washington leads the all-time series, 14-7

*The Saints have won two-of-the-last three games between the two franchises.

LAST GAME: 12/1/06: Redskins 16 at Saints 10: Washington QB Jason Campbell throws 31-yard TD to WR Santana Moss and RB Ladell Betts registers 119 yards rushing.

LAST GAME AT SITE: 11/30/2003--SAINTS 24, WASHINGTON 20: New Orleans QB Aaron Brooks runs for 2 TDs and throws for another to help Saints rally past Washington.

BROADCAST: FOX (12:00 PM CT): Dick Stockton, Brian Baldinger, Brian Billick, Laura Okim (field reporter). Saints Radio Network (870 AM Flagship): Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan.

NOTES

SAINTS: QB DREW BREES completed 23 of 32 (71.9 pct.) for 343 yards with 3 TDs vs. 1 INT for 124.9 passer rating last week. When Brees has 100 rating, his teams are 25-5 (.833). Since joining Saints in 2006, Brees has passed for 9,184 yards, most in NFL & 57 TDs, most in NFC. Aims for 4th consecutive road game with 3 TD passes…RB REGGIE BUSH had 8 catches for 112 yards last week with 1 TD (42 yards) & added 51 rush yards. Bush has 3 100-yard rec. games in career & Saints are 3-0. In 2 career games at Was., RB DEUCE MC ALLISTER has 59 att. for 286 rush yards (143.0 per game). When McAllister has 24 carries, Saints are 11-0… TE JEREMY SHOCKEY has 42 catches for 481 yards in career vs. Was. WR DEVERY HENDERSON had career-long 84-yard TD last week. WR DAVID PATTEN had 39-yard TD last week…DE WILL SMITH has 5 sacks in past 9. DT BRIAN YOUNG had sack in last meeting. In past 7, S ROMAN HARPER has 3 INTs & 2 sacks.

REDSKINS: QB JASON CAMPBELL is 1-0 as starter vs. NO. Passed for 204 yards & 1 TD vs. 0 INTs in that contest…When RB CLINTON PORTIS has 100 rush yards, his teams are 28-9 (.757). Portis has 13 rush TDs in past 13 home games…TE CHRIS COOLEY has 27 TDs since entering NFL in 2004, most in NFC among TEs. Had 4 catches for 80 yards in last meeting. WR SANTANA MOSS had 31-yard TD catch in last game vs. Saints. In Week 1, Moss had 12-yard TD reception. Incl. playoffs, WR-PR ANTWAAN RANDLE EL has 24 career TDs (13 rec., 6 PR, 4 pass, 1 KR)…LB-DE JASON TAYLOR has 117.0 career sacks, most among active players. Since 2000, is only player with 100 sacks (100.5). DE ANDRE CARTER aims for 5th game in row vs. NO with sack. Has 5.0 sacks in 4 meetings. CB FRED SMOOT had INT last week. S LA RON LANDRY had 0.5 sack in Week 1 vs. NYG. Defense has 4 INTs & allowed 0 TDs vs. NO QB Brees.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Practice Report

Did Not Participate In Practice

Wednesday

WR Marques Colston (thumb), LB Scott Fujita (knee), CB Randall Gay (illness), S Roman Harper (hamstring), DT Antwan Lake (groin)

Thursday

WR Marques Colston (thumb), LB Scott Fujita (knee), CB Randall Gay (illness), S Roman Harper (hamstring), DT Antwan Lake (groin), DT Alvin McKinley (foot), LB Mark Simoneau (back)

Limited Participation in Practice

Thursday

RB Aaron Stecker (hamstring)

Full Participation in Practice

Wednesday

LB Troy Evans (ankle), RB Deuce McAllister (knee), CB Mike McKenzie (knee), LB Mark Simoneau (back), RB Aaron Stecker (hamstring), DT Brian Young (knee)

Thursday

LB Troy Evans (ankle), RB Deuce McAllister (knee), CB Mike McKenzie (knee), DT Brian Young (knee)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Practice Report

Did Not Participate In Practice

Wednesday

LB Khary Campbell (thigh), TE Chris Cooley (quadricep), LB Marcus Washington (hamstring)

Thursday

RB Ladell Betts (notinjuryrelated), LB Khary Campbell (thigh), LB Marcus Washington (hamstring)

Limited Participation in Practice

Wednesday

S Kareem Moore (hamstring), CB Fred Smoot (hip)

Thursday

TE Chris Cooley (quadricep), S Kareem Moore (hamstring), CB Fred Smoot (hip)

Full Participation in Practice

Wednesday

WR Malcolm Kelly (knee), CB Shawn Springs (calf), DE Jason Taylor (knee)

Thursday

WR Malcolm Kelly (knee), CB Shawn Springs (calf), DE Jason Taylor (knee)

