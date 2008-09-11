Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints at Redskins Game Preview

Sep 11, 2008 at 07:45 AM
saints-at-redskins-game-preview-e4c1e.jpg 
    <span style="">ALL-TIME SERIES</span>

* Washington leads the all-time series, 14-7
*The Saints have won two-of-the-last three games between the two franchises.

LAST GAME: 12/1/06: Redskins 16 at Saints 10: Washington QB Jason Campbell throws 31-yard TD to WR Santana Moss and RB Ladell Betts registers 119 yards rushing.

LAST GAME AT SITE:  11/30/2003--SAINTS 24, WASHINGTON 20: New Orleans QB Aaron Brooks runs for 2 TDs and throws for another to help Saints rally past Washington.

BROADCAST: FOX (12:00 PM CT):  Dick Stockton, Brian Baldinger, Brian Billick, Laura Okim (field reporter). Saints Radio Network (870 AM Flagship): Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan.

NOTES
SAINTS: QB DREW BREES completed 23 of 32 (71.9 pct.) for 343 yards with 3 TDs vs. 1 INT for 124.9 passer rating last week. When Brees has 100 rating, his teams are 25-5 (.833). Since joining Saints in 2006, Brees has passed for 9,184 yards, most in NFL & 57 TDs, most in NFC. Aims for 4th consecutive road game with 3 TD passes…RB REGGIE BUSH had 8 catches for 112 yards last week with 1 TD (42 yards) & added 51 rush yards. Bush has 3 100-yard rec. games in career & Saints are 3-0. In 2 career games at Was., RB DEUCE MC ALLISTER has 59 att. for 286 rush yards (143.0 per game). When McAllister has 24 carries, Saints are 11-0… TE JEREMY SHOCKEY has 42 catches for 481 yards in career vs. Was. WR DEVERY HENDERSON had career-long 84-yard TD last week. WR DAVID PATTEN had 39-yard TD last week…DE WILL SMITH has 5 sacks in past 9. DT BRIAN YOUNG had sack in last meeting. In past 7, S ROMAN HARPER has 3 INTs & 2 sacks.

REDSKINS: QB JASON CAMPBELL is 1-0 as starter vs. NO. Passed for 204 yards & 1 TD vs. 0 INTs in that contest…When RB CLINTON PORTIS has 100 rush yards, his teams are 28-9 (.757). Portis has 13 rush TDs in past 13 home games…TE CHRIS COOLEY has 27 TDs since entering NFL in 2004, most in NFC among TEs. Had 4 catches for 80 yards in last meeting. WR SANTANA MOSS had 31-yard TD catch in last game vs. Saints. In Week 1, Moss had 12-yard TD reception. Incl. playoffs, WR-PR ANTWAAN RANDLE EL has 24 career TDs (13 rec., 6 PR, 4 pass, 1 KR)…LB-DE JASON TAYLOR has 117.0 career sacks, most among active players. Since 2000, is only player with 100 sacks (100.5). DE ANDRE CARTER aims for 5th game in row vs. NO with sack. Has 5.0 sacks in 4 meetings. CB FRED SMOOT had INT last week. S LA RON LANDRY had 0.5 sack in Week 1 vs. NYG. Defense has 4 INTs & allowed 0 TDs vs. NO QB Brees.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Practice Report

Did Not Participate In Practice

Wednesday
WR Marques Colston (thumb), LB Scott Fujita (knee), CB Randall Gay (illness), S Roman Harper (hamstring), DT Antwan Lake (groin)

Thursday
WR Marques Colston (thumb), LB Scott Fujita (knee), CB Randall Gay (illness), S Roman Harper (hamstring), DT Antwan Lake (groin), DT Alvin McKinley (foot), LB Mark Simoneau (back)

Limited Participation in Practice

Thursday
RB Aaron Stecker (hamstring)

Full Participation in Practice

Wednesday
LB Troy Evans (ankle), RB Deuce McAllister (knee), CB Mike McKenzie (knee), LB Mark Simoneau (back), RB Aaron Stecker (hamstring), DT Brian Young (knee)

Thursday
LB Troy Evans (ankle), RB Deuce McAllister (knee), CB Mike McKenzie (knee), DT Brian Young (knee)

WASHINGTON REDSKINS
Practice Report

Did Not Participate In Practice

Wednesday
LB Khary Campbell (thigh), TE Chris Cooley (quadricep), LB Marcus Washington (hamstring)

Thursday
RB Ladell Betts (notinjuryrelated), LB Khary Campbell (thigh), LB Marcus Washington (hamstring)

Limited Participation in Practice

Wednesday
S Kareem Moore (hamstring), CB Fred Smoot (hip)

Thursday
TE Chris Cooley (quadricep), S Kareem Moore (hamstring), CB Fred Smoot (hip)

Full Participation in Practice

Wednesday
WR Malcolm Kelly (knee), CB Shawn Springs (calf), DE Jason Taylor (knee)

Thursday
WR Malcolm Kelly (knee), CB Shawn Springs (calf), DE Jason Taylor (knee)

2008 WEEK 2 SCHEDULE – SEPTEMBER 14-15
(All times CT)

Sunday, September 14

New Orleans at Washington, 12:00 PM

Chicago at Carolina, 12:00 PM

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 3:05 PM

Tennessee at Cincinnati, 12:00 PM

Miami at Arizona, 3:15 PM

Green Bay at Detroit, 12:00 PM

San Diego at Denver, 3:15 PM

Buffalo at Jacksonville, 12:00 PM

Baltimore at Houston, 3:15 PM

Oakland at Kansas City, 12:00 PM

New England at N.Y. Jets, 3:15 PM

Indianapolis at Minnesota, 12:00 PM

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:15 PM (NBC)

N.Y. Giants at St. Louis, 12:00 PM

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:05 PM

Monday, September 15

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:30 PM (ESPN)

