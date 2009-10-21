Saints at Dolphins Preview

<span style="">The New Orleans Saints (5-0) travel to South Florida this weekend to face the [Miami Dolphins](http://www.miamidolphins.com/) (2-3) in a key interconference matchup. The Saints are 5-0 for the first time since 1993 after defeating the previously undefeated [New York Giants](http://www.giants.com/), 48-27, last week at the Louisiana Superdome. The only time they have won more than their first six contests occurred when they started 7-0 in 1991. The Saints are now one of only four unbeatens remaining as NFL teams head into week seven of the NFL's regular season schedule.

The Saints put together their strongest victory of the season against the Giants, fueled by a turnover-free explosion of 493 yards and club record-tying seven touchdowns (scored by seven different players), against a team that went into the game as the NFL's top ranked defense. Defensively, the Saints forced two turnovers and surrendered 325 net yards to New York, their lowest total of the season, allowing QB Eli Manning to complete only 14-of-31 passes for 178 yards and a 61.0 passer rating. New Orleans held the Giants high-powered rushing attack to only 84 yards on the ground.

QB Drew Brees enjoyed one of the finest games of his career, completing 23-of-30 passes for 369 yards with four touchdowns and a 156.8 passer rating, while his blockers kept him from getting sacked. Brees completed 15 straight passes in the first half, the most consecutive completions in a single game in club history.

The Saints scored on their first possession for the fifth straight game for the first time since 1995, opening with a 15-play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a two-yard scoring run by RB Mike Bell. Later in the first quarter, extended the lead to 14-0 lead when TE Jeremy Shockey caught a one-yard TD pass against his former team.

The Saints, who have not trailed in a game yet this season, jumped out to a commanding 34-17 halftime lead. Their scoring total after the first two quarters was one point shy of the franchise record.

Sunday's matchup will come against a rested Miami squad coming off of a bye that has

rebounded in the AFC East with two straight victories. With 15 takeaways on defense and special teams combined with only six giveaways, the Saints are ranked first in the NFL in turnover ratio at 9. The Saints are currently ranked first in the NFL in total offense, fourth running the ball and seventh passing. They lead the league in scoring with 38.4 points per game, featuring three outputs of 45 points or more on the year. The defense is ranked ninth in the league, tied for 14th against the pass and ranked fifth versus the run. They are tied for ninth in scoring defense. The Saints are tied atop the league rankings with 11 interceptions after recording only 15 in 2008.

The New Orleans defense will feature a challenging test on the ground from the NFL's top-ranked rushing offense in Miami powered by the running back tandem of Ronnie Brown and former Saint Ricky Williams. The Dolphins feature a defense that is tenth in the league rankings, and ranked third against the run.

GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

DATE: Sunday, Oct. 25

TIME:3:15 p.m. CT

*SITE: Land Shark Stadium

•WORTH NOTING: The Saints will be looking to improve to 6-0 for the second time in club history, the only previous time being 1991...The Dolphins lead the all-time series 6-3...In their last meeting on Oct. 30, 2005, played at LSU's Tiger Stadium due to Hurricane Katrina, the Dolphins defeated New Orleans 21-6...Three games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less, one by a field goal...The Saints have never won a contest played in Miami...Sunday's contest will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) with Dick Stockton handling play-by-play and Charles Davis serving as color analyst...A national radio broadcast can be heard on the Westwood One Network with Howard David handling play by play and Dan Reeves...The game can heard regionally on the Saints Radio Network (WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM locally) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play, Hokie Gajan serving as color analyst and Kristian Garic reporting from the Saints sidelines...A Spanish language broadcast can be heard on WFNO 830 AM with Emilio Peralta handling play-by- play and Marco Garcia serving as color analyst.

SERIES HISTORY: The Saints and Dolphins have met nine times in the regular season, with Miami holding a 6-3 all-time series edge. The Dolphins have captured the last two contests. The Saints will have a chance to break the regular season series skid against Miami when they travel to Land Shark Stadium on October 25.

The two teams first faced off in 1970, as the Saints lost 21-10 in a game played at the historic Orange Bowl. The Saints would lose two more contests to the Dolphins before finally breaking through with a 17-7 victory over the fins on Oct. 2, 1983 at the Louisiana Superdome. After losing the next game in 1986, the Saints won the next two and have lost the last two meetings between the clubs, including a 21-6 loss on Oct. 20, 2005, the team's return to Louisiana following Hurricane Katrina in a contest played at LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The Saints have never beaten the Dolphins in Miami.

A look back at the results:

Date

Result

Site

11/15/1970

L, 10-21

Orange Bowl

11/1/1974

L, 0-21

Tulane Stadium

9/28/1980

L, 16-21

Orange Bowl

10/2/1983

W, 17-7

Louisiana Superdome

12/7/1986

L, 27-31

Louisiana Superdome

11/29/1992

W, 24-13

Louisiana Superdome

10/15/1995

W, 33-30

Louisiana Superdome

11/29/1998

L, 10-30

Pro Player Stadium

10/30/2005

L, 6-21

Tiger Stadium

