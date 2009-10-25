Saints at Dolphins Notes

POSTGAME NOTES
New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins ● Sunday, October 25, 2009
- The Saints forced three turnovers, all which directly resulted in touchdowns. The Saints have forced two or more turnovers in each of their six games this season and have an NFL-high 17 takeaways (12 interceptions, 5 fumbles) this season. In the last four seasons, the Saints have forced 19 (2005), 19 (2006), 23 (2007) and 22 (2008) turnovers.
- QB Drew Brees completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards Sunday with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also dove into the end zone twice, for the first game of his career where he had two rushing touchdowns. Brees' 66-yard completion to TE Jeremy Shockey was the team's longest play from scrimmage of the season.
- TE Jeremy Shockey caught a pass for the 101st consecutive game, the second-longest active streak among tight ends in the NFL behind Atlanta's Tony Gonzalez (138). Shockey had four receptions for 104 yards. His fourth quarter 66-yard reception the longest of his career and his receiving yardage total was the highest of his Saints career and his first 100-yard receiving game as a Saint.
- K John Carney had seven points Sunday to increase his career point total to 2,005. He became the fourth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 career points, joining Morten Anderson (2,544), Gary Anderson (2,434) and George Blanda (2,002) in that select club. With a third quarter extra point, he moved past Blanda into third place on the all-time scoring list.
- WR Marques Colston had five receptions for 72 receiving yards and one touchdown.
- Colston's third-quarter touchdown catch was the 29th of his career, putting him in a tie with former black and gold RB Chuck Muncie for eighth place on the club's all-time list for touchdowns.
- S Darren Sharper had a 42-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. The pick was the 60th of Sharper's career and sixth of the season.
- Of Sharper's 59 career picks, 11 have been returned for touchdowns. He is currently in sole possession of second place on the NFL all-time list behind only Rod Woodson, who has 12.
- Sharper's six interceptions this season, which leads the NFL, have resulted in 317 yards in returns and three touchdowns, which set a new Saints season record and tied for the second-highest Saints career total. Sharper now has 1,353 career interception return yards, with today's pick moving him into second-place all-time in return yardage behind Woodson's 1,483.
- DL Anthony Hargrove had four tackles and two sacks, tying a career-high for quarterback takedowns he originally set as a member of the St. Louis Rams on January 1, 2006.
- LB Jonathan Vilma had 10 tackles to lead all tacklers and three tackles for losses.