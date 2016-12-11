Saints at Buccaneers: How to Watch Games Online, Broadcast Information

The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2016 NFC South slate when they travel to Florida to face the Buccaneers (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT and the game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE-8 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Charles Davis and Chris Spielman (color analysts) plus Peter Schrager (sideline).

As always, Sunday's contest will also be broadcast locally on WWL Radio (870 AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic on the call. Fans can also listen nationally on Westwood One with Tom McCarthy and Jason Taylor.

The Saints (5-7) will also have a live Spanish radio broadcast on WGSO-990. All Saints games will be called by Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (analysts).

For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE.

