Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints at Buccaneers: How to Watch Games Online, Broadcast Information

The Saints and Bucs kickoff Sunday at 3:25 PM on FOX

Dec 11, 2016 at 05:00 AM

The New Orleans Saints start the second half of their 2016 NFC South slate when they travel to Florida to face the Buccaneers (7-5) at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. CT and the game will be regionally televised on FOX (WVUE-8 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Charles Davis and Chris Spielman (color analysts) plus Peter Schrager (sideline).

As always, Sunday's contest will also be broadcast locally on WWL Radio (870 AM, 105.3 FM) with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic on the call. Fans can also listen nationally on Westwood One with Tom McCarthy and Jason Taylor.

The Saints (5-7) will also have a live Spanish radio broadcast on WGSO-990. All Saints games will be called by Marco Garcia (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (analysts).

For full broadcast listings on television and radio, CLICK HERE.

For Out-of-Market Fans that don't have NFL Network:
NewOrleansSaints.com and the National Football League offering fans an incredible opportunity to catch NFL games this season LIVE or on-demand on your computer or tablet!

Game Pass is available to fans as well as International Game Pass.

Fans will have the ability to:

  • Watch live out of market preseason games (Does not include nationally-broadcast preseason games. Preseason games that are live on NFL Network will not be available live on phones but will be available in the archives.)
  • Watch complete games online on-demand (or condensed versions)
  • Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
  • Available across multiple platforms (Connected TV devices, Mobile phones and tablets) PC web browser.
  • DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
  • Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
  • Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
  • Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2014

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial! You will be billed at the end of the 7 days, unless you cancel in accordance with the applicable instructions. Cancel online anytime during your Free Trial. SIGN UP HERE

For International Game Pass, certain restrictions apply. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, CLICK HERE

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers 2021 NFL Week 8

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 31, 2021
news

Saints vs Buccaneers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 8

This will be the 60th overall meeting between the two clubs since the Buccaneers first joined the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1976.
news

New Orleans Saints-Seattle Seahawks notebook from 'Monday Night Football'

The Saints' 23-5 regular season road record since 2018 is the top winning percentage in the NFL (.821)
news

New Orleans Saints fight through elements and Seahawks en route to victory Monday night

Defense allowed 219 yards in another standout effort
news

New Orleans Saints defense delivers in 13-10 win over Seattle Seahawks on 'Monday Night Football'

Linebacker Demario Davis, defensive teammates step up on the road with five sacks
news

Live Updates from Saints at Seahawks Week 7 | 2021 NFL

Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 7 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Seattle Seahawks

Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, Tre'Quan Smith activated from IR
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Seahawks 2021 NFL Week 7

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 25, 2021
news

Saints at Seahawks Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 7

Coming off of a Week Six bye, the New Orleans Saints (3-2) will return to action, making their 2021 prime time debut on Monday Night Football at 7:15 p.m. CT, playing the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Receiver Marquez Callaway has career-best game to bolster New Orleans Saints offense against Washington

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore paced defense, punter Blake Gillikin led special teams
news

New Orleans Saints overcome self-inflicted wounds, post gutsy road win over Washington

Four TD passes by Winston, 11 third-down stops on defense lead the way
news

New Orleans Saints leg out a wild win over Washington Football Team 33-22

The Saints improve to 3-2 heading into the bye
Advertising