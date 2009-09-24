Saints at Bills Game Guide

<span style=""> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (2-0) AT BUFFALO BILLS (1-1)</span> <span style="">ALL-TIME SERIES:</span> The all-time series between the two clubs is tied at 4-4.

STREAKS: The Saints have won three-of-the-last-five meetings between the two squads.

COACHES VS. OPP: Saints Head Coach Sean Payton will be coaching against the Buffalo Bills for the first time as a head coach. Buffalo Bills head Coach Dick Jauron is 0-1 lifetime against the New Orleans Saints.

LAST WEEK: The Saints traveled to Philadelphia and defeated the Eagles, 48-22. The Bills, meanwhile, rebounded from an opening weekend loss at New England by defeating the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ralph Wilson Stadium, 33-20.

LAST GAME: (10/2/05): Bills 7 at Saints 19 in San Antonio. Following early Buffalo TD, New Orleans scores 19 unanswered points in Saints' 1st home game at Alamodome following Hurricane Katrina.

LAST GAME AT SITE (9/9/01): Saints 24, Bills 6. New Orleans QB Aaron Brooks throws 3 TD passes to different teammates as Saints win on Kickoff Weekend. Saints RB Ricky Williams adds 93 rush yards.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: FOX (3:05 PM CT): Ron Pitts, John Lynch. SIRIUS: 91 (NO), 127 (Buf.). SAINTS RADIO NETWORK: WWL 870 AM AND 105.3 Flagship Stations with Jim Henderson(play-by-play), Hokie Gajan (analysis) and Kristin Garic (sideline reporter). SPANISH RADIO: WFNO 830 AM with Emilio Peralta (play-by-play) and Marco Garcia (analysis).

KEY STATISTICAL LEADERS ENTERING THE GAMES

PASSING: Drew Brees: 51-68-669 (1C)-9 (1L)-2-132.9 (1L); Trent Edwards: 36-56-442-4 (T2C)-1-104.9 (2C)

RUSHING: Mike Bell: 45-229-5.1-1 TD; Fred Jackson; 43-220-5.1-0 TD

RECEIVING: Marques Colston: 11-128-11.6-3 TD (1L); Fred Jackson (RB): 11-108-9.8-1 TD

OFFENSE: New Orleans Saints 468.0 avg.(1L); Buffalo Bills 357.0 avg.

TAKE/GIVE: New Orleans Saints 3 ; Buffalo Bills: Even

DEFENSE: New Orleans Saints 347.0 avg. allowed; Buffalo Bills 397.0 avg.

SACKS: New Orleans Saints 3 players tied with one; Buffalo Bills three players tied with one each.

INTs: New Orleans Saints: Darren Sharper: 3 (T1L); Buffalo Bills 3 tied with one each.

PUNTING: New Orleans Saints Thomas Morstead (R): 50.4 avg.; Buffalo Bills Brian Moorman: 44.7 avg.

KICKING: New Orleans Saints John Carney: 21 points (T2L) (12/12 PAT; 3/4 FG); Buffalo Bills Rian Lindell: 21 (1C) (6/6 PAT; 5/5 FG)

NOTES

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: 1st team since 1968 Oak. to score 45 points in 1st 2 games…QB DREW BREES completed 28 of 33 (84.8 pct.) for 339 yards with 4 TDs vs. 0 INTs for 149.1 rating in last game vs. Buf. (11/20/05 with SD). Has 9 pass TDs, tied for most ever in 1st 2 games (CHARLEY JOHNSON, 1965). Since joining NO in 2006, has 14,579 passing yards, most by QB in 1st 50 games with new team. In past 8 games, Brees has 25 TDs. Aims for 9th in row with 2 TD passes. In past 22, Brees has 15 300-yard games…RB-PR REGGIE BUSH has 25 career TDs (13 rush, 8 rec, 4 PR) & is only player in team history to score via rush, rec. & PR…WR MARQUES COLSTON had 2 rec. TDs last week & has 7 TDs in past 5. TE JEREMY SHOCKEY has 429 receptions since 2002, 3rd most in NFL among TEs. WR DEVERY HENDERSON averages 21.6 yards per catch in career…S DARREN SHARPER had 97-yard INT-TD last week, 9th INT-TD of career, tied for 2nd most all-time. Leads active players with 57 INTs. DE CHARLES GRANT had sack & FF in last meeting.

BUFFALO BILLS: Club has won 5 of past 6 in Sept. & aims for 5th consecutive win at home in Sept...DICK JAURON is longest-tenured Bills head coach since MARV LEVY (1986-1997)…QB TRENT EDWARDS has 7-6 (.538) record as starter at home. Edwards has 88.3 passer rating in past 3 at home vs. NFC…RB FRED JACKSON posted career-high 163 rushing yards (5.8 avg.) on 28 att. last week. In past 2, Jackson has totaled 328 yards (220 rush, 108 receiving)…WR TERRELL OWENS leads NFL with 110 TD receptions since 2000. Owens has reception in 185 consecutive games – 3rd longest streak in NFL history (JERRY RICE, 274; MARVIN HARRISON, 190). In past 5 vs. NO, Owens has registered 7 TD receptions…Since 2000, WR LEE EVANS leads NFL with 6 70 yard TD rec…Bills became 1st team since Seahawks in '98 to record an INT-TD in 1st 2 games of season…S DONTE WHITNER posted 1st career INT-TD return last week…DE AARON SCHOBEL ranks 2nd in Bills history with 69 career sacks (BRUCE SMITH, 171).

MOST RECENT PRACTICE/INJURY REPORT



NEW ORLEANS SAINTS



OUT (DEFINITELY WILL NOT PLAY)

Wednesday T Jammal Brown (hip), TE Darnell Dinkins (foot)

Thursday T Jammal Brown (hip), TE Darnell Dinkins (foot)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday RB Mike Bell (knee), DT Will Smith/Kendrick Clancy.aspx">Kendrick Clancy (knee), DE Bobby McCray (back), WR Lance Moore (hamstring)

Thursday Rb Mike Bell (knee), DT Will Smith/Kendrick Clancy.aspx">Kendrick Clancy (knee), WR Lance Moore (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday LB Robert Meachem/Jo-Lonn Dunbar.aspx">Jo-Lonn Dunbar (hamstring), DE Charles Grant (hamstring)

Thursday LB Robert Meachem/Jo-Lonn Dunbar.aspx">Jo-Lonn Dunbar (hamstring) , DE Charles Grant (hamstring), DE Bobby McCray (back), S Roman Harper (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday QB Drew Brees (left shoulder), T Jermon Bushrod (knee), S Roman Harper (hamstring), TE Jeremy Shockey (ankle), RB Pierre Thomas (knee)

Thursday QB Drew Brees (left shoulder), T Jermon Bushrod (knee), TE Jeremy Shockey (hamstring), RB Pierre Thomas (knee)

BUFFALO BILLS

