Saints at 49ers: Postgame Notes

- With the win, New Orleans improves to 4-4. The Saints return to action next Sunday, Nov. 13 when they host the defending Super Bowl 50 champion Denver Broncos at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is 12:00 p.m.
- New Orleans improves to .500 for the first time since they defeated the New York Giants 52-49 to move to 4-4 on Nov. 1, 2015. The win moves the Saints into sole possession of second place in the NFC South.
- With the win, the Saints collect their first win at Levi's Stadium on their first trip to the three-year old facility. New Orleans has now won regular season games in 54 stadiums, winning 17 of those contests on their first try.
- The win improves Head Coach Sean Payton's record against the 49ers in the regular season to 6-1, with his .857 winning percentage against San Francisco being his best against an opponent that has played Payton and the Saints at least five times during the head coach's tenure.
- New Orleans is now 23-11 when Payton has coached the Saints in his first time in a Stadium (including home games at Wembley Stadium and the Superdome).
- New Orleans scored 31 points in the first half, improving to 36-2 since 2006 when scoring at least 21 points in the opening half. It marked the fifth time in franchise history that the Saints have scored 30 or more points in the first half, going 4-1 in those games. It was their most points scored in a half since they scored 34 points in the first half against Indianapolis on Oct. 23, 2011.
- The 51 combined points in the opening half between the Saints (31) and 49ers (20) made the first half the highest scoring first half in the NFL this season. It was just the second game in the last eight seasons with a halftime score of at least 30-20, with the other coming in 2014 (Pittsburgh 35, Indianapolis 20).
- The Saints rushed for 248 yards on the day, the most they've rushed for in a game in 2016 and most they've rushed for in a game since they rushed for 249 yards at Cincinnati on Nov. 4, 1990. It was the 10th-highest rushing total in franchise history.
- QB Drew Brees played in his 225th-career regular season game, putting him in sole possession of 10th place in games played for NFL signal-callers. He was 28-of-39 for 323 yards and three touchdowns, posting his 101st game with at least 300 passing yards.
- Brees now has 55 career games with 300 or more passing yards and three or more passing touchdowns, the most in NFL history.
- Today marked Brees' 30th career game with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdowns with zero interceptions, the most in NFL history.
- Brees posted a passer rating of 122.1, marking his fourth-consecutive game with at least a 100.0 passer rating. The last stretch in which he did that was a five-game stretch from Dec. 13, 2015-Sept. 11, 2016. Brees has had stretches of at least four games with a 100.0 passer rating seven times in his career, all as a member of the Saints.
- RB Mark Ingram rushed for a career-long 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter, his second rushing score of the season and 28th of his career. The rush was the fourth-longest in Saints franchise history and longest since Deuce McAllister's 76-yard rushing touchdown at Philadelphia on Nov. 23, 2003. With his 28th rushing touchdown, Ingram moved into a tie with Chuck Muncie (1976-80) and Pierre Thomas (2007-14) for third on the franchise's all-time rushing touchdowns list.
- Ingram finished with 158 yards and the touchdown on 15 carries and added two receptions for 13 yards with a receiving touchdown, the third of his career. It was Ingram's first 100-yard rushing game of 2016, seventh of his career and first since Oct. 25, 2015 at Indianapolis.
- With seven 100-yard rushing games, Ingramis now tied with RB Chuck Muncie for fifth-most 100-yard rushing games in franchise history.
- WR Michael Thomas posted two touchdown receptions, including a 32-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter. It was his first multi-touchdown of his career. He caught five passes for 73 yards and the two scores. It was the first two-touchdown game by a Saints rookie since Brandin Cooks (one receiving, one rushing) on Oct. 26, 2014 against Green Bay, and first two-touchdown receiving game for a Saints rookie since Kenny Stills on Oct. 27, 2013 vs. Buffalo.
- RB Tim Hightower made his first start of the season, rushing for 87 yards and one touchdown on 23 attempts. The rushing score was his fifth as a member of the Saints and the 29th of his career.
- WR Brandin Cooks finished with 66 yards on five receptions, including a long-catch of 28 yards.
- TE Coby Fleener caught three passes for 42 yards with a long-reception of 26 yards.
- LB Craig Robertson made the start, recording an interception of QB Colin Kaepernick in the first quarter, his first interception as a Saint and the seventh of his career. It was his first pick since Jan. 3, 2016 against Pittsburgh as a member of the Browns. He added five tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed.
- LB Nate Stupar forced his second-career fumble, also recovering it to post his third-career fumble recovery, adding six solo tackles.
- Together with Stupar's interception last week against Seattle, it marked the first time that linebackers have recorded interceptions for the Saints in back-to-back games since Scott Shanle intercepted Matt Ryan at Atlanta on Nov. 13, 2011 and Will Herring intercepted Eli Manning against the New York Giants on Nov. 28, 2011.
- DT Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans' first round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, made his first appearance of the season, posting one solo tackle.
- S Kenny Vaccaro forced a fumble in the fourth quarter, his fourth-career forced fumble and second this season. He added a team-high nine solo tackles.
- DE Cameron Jordan split a sack of Kaepernick, finishing with two total tackles.
- S Vonn Bell, who collected the other half of that split sack, tallied four tackles (three solo) and one fumble recovery, the first sack and fumble recovery of his career.
- S Jairus Byrd tallied eight tackles, seven of which were solo stops.