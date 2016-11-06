Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints at 49ers: Postgame Notes

Postgame notes from the Saints Week 9 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium

Nov 06, 2016 at 11:52 AM
  • With the win, New Orleans improves to 4-4. The Saints return to action next Sunday, Nov. 13 when they host the defending Super Bowl 50 champion Denver Broncos at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is 12:00 p.m.
  • New Orleans improves to .500 for the first time since they defeated the New York Giants 52-49 to move to 4-4 on Nov. 1, 2015. The win moves the Saints into sole possession of second place in the NFC South.
  • With the win, the Saints collect their first win at Levi's Stadium on their first trip to the three-year old facility. New Orleans has now won regular season games in 54 stadiums, winning 17 of those contests on their first try.
  • The win improves Head Coach Sean Payton's record against the 49ers in the regular season to 6-1, with his .857 winning percentage against San Francisco being his best against an opponent that has played Payton and the Saints at least five times during the head coach's tenure.
  • New Orleans is now 23-11 when Payton has coached the Saints in his first time in a Stadium (including home games at Wembley Stadium and the Superdome).
  • New Orleans scored 31 points in the first half, improving to 36-2 since 2006 when scoring at least 21 points in the opening half. It marked the fifth time in franchise history that the Saints have scored 30 or more points in the first half, going 4-1 in those games. It was their most points scored in a half since they scored 34 points in the first half against Indianapolis on Oct. 23, 2011.
  • The 51 combined points in the opening half between the Saints (31) and 49ers (20) made the first half the highest scoring first half in the NFL this season. It was just the second game in the last eight seasons with a halftime score of at least 30-20, with the other coming in 2014 (Pittsburgh 35, Indianapolis 20).
  • The Saints rushed for 248 yards on the day, the most they've rushed for in a game in 2016 and most they've rushed for in a game since they rushed for 249 yards at Cincinnati on Nov. 4, 1990. It was the 10th-highest rushing total in franchise history.
  • QB Drew Brees played in his 225th-career regular season game, putting him in sole possession of 10th place in games played for NFL signal-callers. He was 28-of-39 for 323 yards and three touchdowns, posting his 101st game with at least 300 passing yards.
  • Brees now has 55 career games with 300 or more passing yards and three or more passing touchdowns, the most in NFL history.
  • Today marked Brees' 30th career game with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdowns with zero interceptions, the most in NFL history.
  • Brees posted a passer rating of 122.1, marking his fourth-consecutive game with at least a 100.0 passer rating. The last stretch in which he did that was a five-game stretch from Dec. 13, 2015-Sept. 11, 2016. Brees has had stretches of at least four games with a 100.0 passer rating seven times in his career, all as a member of the Saints.
  • RB Mark Ingram rushed for a career-long 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter, his second rushing score of the season and 28th of his career. The rush was the fourth-longest in Saints franchise history and longest since Deuce McAllister's 76-yard rushing touchdown at Philadelphia on Nov. 23, 2003. With his 28th rushing touchdown, Ingram moved into a tie with Chuck Muncie (1976-80) and Pierre Thomas (2007-14) for third on the franchise's all-time rushing touchdowns list.
  • Ingram finished with 158 yards and the touchdown on 15 carries and added two receptions for 13 yards with a receiving touchdown, the third of his career. It was Ingram's first 100-yard rushing game of 2016, seventh of his career and first since Oct. 25, 2015 at Indianapolis.
  • With seven 100-yard rushing games, Ingramis now tied with RB Chuck Muncie for fifth-most 100-yard rushing games in franchise history.
  • WR Michael Thomas posted two touchdown receptions, including a 32-yard scoring grab in the fourth quarter. It was his first multi-touchdown of his career. He caught five passes for 73 yards and the two scores. It was the first two-touchdown game by a Saints rookie since Brandin Cooks (one receiving, one rushing) on Oct. 26, 2014 against Green Bay, and first two-touchdown receiving game for a Saints rookie since Kenny Stills on Oct. 27, 2013 vs. Buffalo.
  • RB Tim Hightower made his first start of the season, rushing for 87 yards and one touchdown on 23 attempts. The rushing score was his fifth as a member of the Saints and the 29th of his career.
  • WR Brandin Cooks finished with 66 yards on five receptions, including a long-catch of 28 yards.
  • TE Coby Fleener caught three passes for 42 yards with a long-reception of 26 yards.
  • LB Craig Robertson made the start, recording an interception of QB Colin Kaepernick in the first quarter, his first interception as a Saint and the seventh of his career. It was his first pick since Jan. 3, 2016 against Pittsburgh as a member of the Browns. He added five tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed.
  • LB Nate Stupar forced his second-career fumble, also recovering it to post his third-career fumble recovery, adding six solo tackles.
  • Together with Stupar's interception last week against Seattle, it marked the first time that linebackers have recorded interceptions for the Saints in back-to-back games since Scott Shanle intercepted Matt Ryan at Atlanta on Nov. 13, 2011 and Will Herring intercepted Eli Manning against the New York Giants on Nov. 28, 2011.
  • DT Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans' first round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, made his first appearance of the season, posting one solo tackle.
  • S Kenny Vaccaro forced a fumble in the fourth quarter, his fourth-career forced fumble and second this season. He added a team-high nine solo tackles.
  • DE Cameron Jordan split a sack of Kaepernick, finishing with two total tackles.
  • S Vonn Bell, who collected the other half of that split sack, tallied four tackles (three solo) and one fumble recovery, the first sack and fumble recovery of his career.
  • S Jairus Byrd tallied eight tackles, seven of which were solo stops.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

Comments from Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Matt LeFleur and Aaron Rodgers
news

Game Notes: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers | 2021 Week 1

Saints win their third consecutive season opener for the third time in franchise history
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads array of standout performers for New Orleans Saints against Green Bay

Rookie CB Paulson Adebo held up well in secondary
news

New Orleans Saints post dominant, definitive victory over Green Bay in season opener

Saints perfect in red zone, hold Packers to 1 of 10 on third down
news

The Strength of the Saints: Fans flock to Jacksonville for season opener

Due to the damage from Hurricane Ida, Saints fans traveled to Florida to cheer for their team
news

New Orleans Saints go marching to 38-3 season-opening win over Green Bay Packers

Winston throws five touchdown passes in starting debut as Saints win home opener in Jacksonville
news

New Orleans Saints roll to 17-3 halftime lead over Green Bay Packers

Jameis Winston, running game power the way in Jacksonville
news

Replay of Live Updates from Saints vs Packers Week 1 | 2021 NFL

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 1 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Green Bay Packers

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore is up for season opener
news

Ways to Watch: Packers at Saints 2021 NFL Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers on September 12, 2020
news

New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers game on September 12 to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field

Saints preparing for Week 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth area after the team evacuated from Hurricane Ida
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

Players are jockeying for roster spots, and not just with the New Orleans Saints
Advertising