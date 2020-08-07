Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed LB Nigel Bradham and activated LB Kaden Elliss from Reserve/Covid-19, it was announced by Executive Vice-President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Bradham (prounounced BRAD-em), 6-2, 241, was originally a fourth round pick (105th overall) of the Buffalo Bills out of Florida State in 2012. In eight NFL seasons with the Bills (2012-15) and Philadelphia Eagles (2016-19), he has appeared in 118 games with 96 starts, posting career totals of 588 tackles (409 solo), 8.5 sacks, three interceptions 33 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries with two touchdown returns and 28 special teams stops.
In 2019, the Crawfordville, Fla. native started all 12 games he played in for the Eagles and recorded 63 tackles (43 solo), a 22-yard interception return, four passes defensed and one forced fumble.