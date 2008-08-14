Saints Announce Partnership Wth Louisiana High School Athletic Association to Broadcast Prep "Game o

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Aug 14, 2008
The New Orleans Saints further underscore their commitment to supporting youth football statewide on all levels by partnering with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to create the "New Orleans Saints - LHSAA Game of the Week," it was announced by the club today. Ten prep regular-season games and four LHSAA playoff contests in 2008 will be televised live on Cox Sports Television (CST), with the Saints sponsoring the contests over the next two years to make the broadcasts possible.

"Louisiana has a rich tradition in high school football, and our club is committed to supporting the growth of the sport in this state," said Owner/Executive Vice President Rita Benson LeBlanc. "High school programs have supplied the fundamentals for players on almost every NFL roster over the years. We are thrilled to be a part of this partnership and bring our resources to the LHSAA. Today's announcement is an extension of our youth programs efforts to reach young players, and further evidence of our dedication to impacting the growth and prosperity of this region."

The CST broadcasts will give high school players the opportunity to showcase their skills on television, including "Saints Play of the Game" and "Saints Drive Summary" features. When possible and as facilities allow, the Saints will bring the "Saints Game Day Experience" to local schools, with inflatable, football-related activities for area youth.

"Partnering with the New Orleans Saints in creating the first ever LHSAA Game of the Week seems like a natural fit for all Louisiana football fans," said Kenny Henderson, Commissioner of the LHSAA. "Besides the instant name recognition, the LHSAA, our member schools, coaches and student athletes will benefit from the many resources the Saints have to offer."

"The New Orleans Saints – LHSAA Game of the Week allows Louisianans and everyone in the CST viewing area an opportunity to enjoy some of Louisiana's legendary rivalries in high school football. The game of the week will also allow the LHSAA to promote several initiatives as we move forward representing our 400 member schools and 85,000 student athletes."

