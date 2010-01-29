Saints Announce 600 Additional SB Tickets to Be Sold

<span>New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson is glad to announce another 600 Super Bowl XLIV tickets were made available to purchase by the next 300 season ticket holders from the club's weighted lottery earlier this week.

The Saints' initial allocation of 4,000 tickets for the Super Bowl were made available this week for season ticket holders to purchase.

The 300 season ticket holders will be notified by the telephone number and/or email address listed on their account immediately. Season ticket holders can also check their account at the account manager portal at [NewOrleansSaints.com](/Tickets Suites/Season Ticket Account Manager.aspx).

Recipients were chosen through a weighted lottery – the same procedure the club has used for past Super Bowl ticket purchases. It is based on the number of years as a season ticket holder, and by the number of seats in the account.