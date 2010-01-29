Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Announce 600 Additional SB Tickets to Be Sold

Jan 29, 2010 at 11:40 AM
saints-announce-600-additional-sb-tickets-to-be-sold-d19c9.jpg 
    <span>New Orleans Saints Owner Tom Benson is glad to announce another 600 Super Bowl XLIV tickets were made available to purchase by the next 300 season ticket holders from the club's weighted lottery earlier this week.

The Saints' initial allocation of 4,000 tickets for the Super Bowl were made available this week for season ticket holders to purchase.

The 300 season ticket holders will be notified by the telephone number and/or email address listed on their account immediately. Season ticket holders can also check their account at the account manager portal at [NewOrleansSaints.com](/Tickets Suites/Season Ticket Account Manager.aspx).

Recipients were chosen through a weighted lottery – the same procedure the club has used for past Super Bowl ticket purchases. It is based on the number of years as a season ticket holder, and by the number of seats in the account.

The face value of tickets is $800. Seat locations were assigned by the lottery. The deadline to pick up the tickets from the Saints' Metairie Facility is Monday, Feb. 1 at 6pm, and must be paid for by cashier's check.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints add defensive end Carl Granderson to Covid-19 list | Saturday Injury Report 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins

Four Saints also listed on Saturday's Injury Report for 2021 Week 16 vs. Miami Dolphins
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 25

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Coach Sean Payton returns for New Orleans Saints, linebacker Demario Davis among players placed on Reserve/Covid-19 list 

'If you're out here, you're preparing to play because it's ever changing'
news

Saints transcripts: Coach Sean Payton talks about returning to team, Covid situation

'It is everyone else painting the right picture, it is about us playing well in the kicking game and on defense'
Advertising