Saints Ambassador Michael Lewis Visits Singleton Elementary

Visit part of Chevron Energy Efficiency Program

Mar 24, 2011 at 09:32 AM
The James Singleton Elementary School in New Orleans was the site of a visit by Saints team ambassador Michael Lewis on Wednesday as part of the Chevron/Saints Energy Efficiency Program.

Lewis addressed approximately 200 students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades in the school auditorium. As part of the Chevron Program, Lewis shared tips with the students on how they can conserve energy through small actions on a day-to-day basis.

However, the former black and gold wide receiver and return man also had an important message about the importance of education as well. With the upcoming LEAP standardized testing period coming up, he emphasized to the students about the importance of being prepared and motivated for these examinations. To cap the afternoon, the students took part in a brief trivia session that centered on the topic of energy conservation.

