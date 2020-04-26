Saints agree to terms with quarterback Taysom Hill on two-year contract

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with restricted free agent quarterback Taysom Hill on a two-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Hill, 6-2, 221, was signed by Green Bay in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young before being acquired by the Saints off of waivers at the conclusion of the preseason. He has appeared in 37 career regular season games and has completed 6-of-13 passes for 119 yards, has carried 64 times for 352 yards (5.5 avg.) with three touchdowns, has caught 22 passes for 238 yards with six touchdowns, brought back 15 kickoffs for 360 yards (24. 0 avg.) and has added 12 special teams tackles and one blocked punt.

In five postseason contests with one start at wideout, he has completed one-of-two passes for 50 yards, rushed seven times for 58 yards, caught three passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns and posted two special teams tackles.