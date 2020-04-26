Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints agree to terms with quarterback Taysom Hill on two-year contract

In 2019, Hill played in all 16 regular season games with five various skill position starts and posted a career-high 22 receptions for 240 yards and six touchdowns

Apr 26, 2020 at 01:13 PM
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have agreed to terms with restricted free agent quarterback Taysom Hill  on a two-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Hill, 6-2, 221, was signed by Green Bay in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Brigham Young before being acquired by the Saints off of waivers at the conclusion of the preseason. He has appeared in 37 career regular season games and has completed 6-of-13 passes for 119 yards, has carried 64 times for 352 yards (5.5 avg.) with three touchdowns, has caught 22 passes for 238 yards with six touchdowns, brought back 15 kickoffs for 360 yards (24. 0 avg.) and has added 12 special teams tackles and one blocked punt. 

In five postseason contests with one start at wideout, he has completed one-of-two passes for 50 yards, rushed seven times for 58 yards, caught three passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns and posted two special teams tackles.

In the 2019 regular season, Hill played in all 16 regular season games with five various skill position starts and posted a career-high 22 receptions for 240 yards and six touchdowns (12.3 avg.), carried 27 times for 156 yards (5.8 avg.) with a 30-yard touchdown, deflected a punt and added two special teams stops, while completing three-of-seven passes for 56 yards. In the NFC Wild Card Playoff vs. Minnesota, he carried four times for a team-high 50 yards, caught two passes for 25 yards with 20-yard touchdown and added one coverage stop.

