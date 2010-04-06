Saints agree to terms with DE Alex Brown

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -The New Orleans Saints and free-agent defensive end Alex Brown agreed Wednesday on a two-year contract, helping the defending champions fill a hole in the lineup that opened when Charles Grant was released in March.

Brown, who has played all of his eight NFL seasons for the Chicago Bears, visited the Saints' suburban training headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday, team spokesman Greg Bensel said.

Financial terms of his new deal with the Saints were not disclosed.

We're excited to welcome Alex to New Orleans,'' Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said. He has been a productive player in this league for quite a while and we feel fortunate to add him to our team and are eager to fit him into our defense.''

Brown, a former Florida standout who'll turn 31 in June, was released by Chicago last week. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound lineman started all 16 games for the Bears last season. His six sacks ranked second on the team.

I'm very happy to be a New Orleans Saint,'' Brown said. I had a great visit. Mickey Loomis, Coach (Sean) Payton and (defensive line) Coach (Bill) Johnson all made me feel at home already. I'm really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting to work and becoming a part of this community.