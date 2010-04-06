Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints agree to terms with DE Alex Brown

Saints-Brown

Apr 06, 2010 at 10:17 AM

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -The New Orleans Saints and free-agent defensive end Alex Brown agreed Wednesday on a two-year contract, helping the defending champions fill a hole in the lineup that opened when Charles Grant was released in March.

Brown, who has played all of his eight NFL seasons for the Chicago Bears, visited the Saints' suburban training headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday, team spokesman Greg Bensel said.

Financial terms of his new deal with the Saints were not disclosed.

We're excited to welcome Alex to New Orleans,'' Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said.He has been a productive player in this league for quite a while and we feel fortunate to add him to our team and are eager to fit him into our defense.''

Brown, a former Florida standout who'll turn 31 in June, was released by Chicago last week. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound lineman started all 16 games for the Bears last season. His six sacks ranked second on the team.

I'm very happy to be a New Orleans Saint,'' Brown said.I had a great visit. Mickey Loomis, Coach (Sean) Payton and (defensive line) Coach (Bill) Johnson all made me feel at home already. I'm really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting to work and becoming a part of this community.

``With a team like we have, I can't wait to get out there and give it all I've got to keep up the level of excellence they've set here.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Trevor Siemian | 2021 NFL Week 18

Saints head coach and quarterback speak following the Week 18 win over the Atlanta Falcons
news

Receiver Tre'Quan Smith gives New Orleans Saints offense boost against Atlanta | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 18

CB Paulson Adebo has interception, two passes defensed
news

New Orleans Saints finish season with strong overall performance against Atlanta | NFL Week 18 analysis

Offense scored three touchdowns, defense forced three turnovers
news

New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons game notes

Saints have five consecutive winning seasons
Advertising