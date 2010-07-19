Saints agree to terms with 7th-round pick Sean Canfield

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Monday that the club has agreed to terms with quarterback Sean Canfield, their 2010 seventh-round draft choice, on a four-year contract.
Canfield was the Saints' final pick of April's draft, being taken with the 239th overall selection out of Oregon State University. The 6-4, 223-pound left-hander was an All-Pac 10 Conference first team selection as a senior in 2009 as he started all 13 games for the Beavers, completing 303 of 446 pass attempts for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
After redshirting as a freshman in 2005, the Carlsbad, Calif. native started 24 of the 35 games he played on the collegiate level, completing 64.1% of his passes and throwing for 5,970 yards with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions and three rushing scores. Canfield first earned the starting job as a sophomore before suffering a labrum injury in his throwing shoulder in 2007. He compiled a record of 15-9 as OSU's starting signal-caller.