Saints Agree to Terms with 20 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents

The New Orleans Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today the team has agreed to terms with the following undrafted rookie free agents: S Isa Abdul-Quddus, T Harold Beilby, WR John Chiles, QB Ryan Colburn, WR Jarred Fayson, TE Harry Flaherty, RB C.J. Gable, WR Michael Galatas, CB Josh Gatlin, TE Michael Higgins, LB Jeremiha Hunter, FB Kolby Hurt, G Carl Johnson, DT Dexter Larimore, S DeAndre McDaniel, WR Joseph Morgan, LS Kyle Nelson, LB Dwight Roberson, T Mike Smith and C Ryan Taylor.

Following Are Brief Thumbnail Biographies (Alphabetical by Last Name):

Isa Abdul Quddus, SFordham (6-1, 220)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…A two-year starter in the defensive backfield for Fordham and had 193 tackles, including 12 for losses, three sacks, three interceptions and ten pass defenses…As a senior in 2010, led team in tackles with 78, forced three fumbles and had six pass defenses…As a junior he started all 11 games at CB and recorded 58 tackles, three interceptions, five pass defenses and two forced fumbles…Majored in Business Administration…Prepped at Union (N.J.) HS where he was a first team All-County and second team All-State selection as a senior, making over 100 tackles in both campaigns…Born Dec. 14, 1988.

Harold Beilby, TMarian (Ind.) (6-7, 310)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Comes to New Orleans after participating in a Pro Day at Ball State and playing four years at Marian University, where he was a starter his final three seasons, appearing in 33 games overall, opening all but one…Started all 13 games as a senior for a squad that went 10-3 and was All-Mid-State Football Association Mideast League first team…Started eight games as a junior, missing two due to an ankle injury but received All-Mid-State Football Association Mideast League second team honors…Earned All-Midwest League honorable mention honors as a sophomore…Initially entered the starting lineup as a freshman in 2007, when he saw action in three contests and started two as the Marian program made its debut also...Majored in Business…Prepped at Gull Lake (Kalamazoo, Mich.) HS…Born Nov. 10, 1988.

John Chiles, WRTexas (6-2, 210)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Made a successful switch from QB to WR as a junior in 2009 and finished career with 55 catches for 752 yards (13.6 avg.) with four TDs along with completing 12-of-22 attempts for 166 yards with two TDs in 41 games…As a senior in 2010, finished with 29 catches for 418 yards (14.4 avg.) with one TD...Also recorded two carries for 18 yards…Following successful spring position conversion in 2009, appeared in 12 games with seven starts and posted 34 receptions for 319 yards (9.4 avg.) with three TDs to go with eight rushes for 36 yards…As a sophomore in 2008, completed 11-of-13 passes for 149 yards and two TDs and rushed for 131 yards and two TDs on 31 carries, also seeing action at RB and WR…Graduated with a bachelor's degree in Corporate Communications…Prep All-American and two-time district 4-5A MVP at Summit (Dallas, Tex.) HS, where he combined for 2,036 yards passing, 694 receiving, 1,248 rushing and 56 TDs over his final two seasons.

Ryan Colburn, QBFresno State (6-3, 220)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Started his final two seasons with the Bulldogs, also serving as an offensive team captain, and was selected Academic All-WAC both campaigns…In college career, completed 412-of-663 passes for 5,334 yards with 42 TDs and 20 interceptions…As a senior in 2010, started all 13 games and completed 227-of-360 attempts for 2,817 yards with 23 TDs and only nine interceptions, helping the Bulldogs achieve a Humanitarian Bowl berth…As a junior, completed 181-of-298 passes for 2,459 yards with 19 TD passes and 11 interceptions. Threw 12 TDs and only four picks through his last nine games as he led team to a berth in the New Mexico Bowl…Saw limited action as a backup in 2008 and didn't have any passing attempts…As a redshirt freshman in 2007, completed four passes on five attempts for 58 yards…Earned a degree in Plant Science…Earned 2004 East Sierra League Most Valuable Player honors for Central Valley Christian (Visalia, Calif.) HS…Married (Allanah)…Born Nov. 8, 1986 in Sacramento, Calif.

Jarred Fayson, WRIllinois (6-0, 215)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Appeared in 21 games for the Illini after transferring from University of Florida and had 54 receptions for 573 yards (10.6 avg.) with two TDs…In 12 games with five starts as a senior in 2010, had 38 catches for 355 yards (9.3 avg.) with one TD to rank second on Illini in receiving…As a junior in 2009, started five of nine games and caught 16 passes for 218 yards (13.6 avg.) with one TD…Before sitting out 2008 due to NCAA transfer rules, as a sophomore in 2007, had 12 receptions for 148 yards (12.3 avg.) and rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries…Earned first varsity letter in 2006, as he played in 13 games and had one catch for one yard and carried the ball 14 times for 126 yards (9.0 avg.) with one TD…Sport Management major…Attended Hillsborough (Tampa, Fla.) HS…Born Oct. 13, 1987.

Harry Flaherty, TEPrinceton (6-3, 250)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Finished his career at Princeton with 43 receptions for 405 yards (9.4 avg.)…As a senior in 2010, was the team's co-recipient of the Dr. Harry Roemer McPhee Award, given for qualities of durability and fortitude as he had 25 receptions for 212 yards (8.5 avg.)…As a junior in 2009, caught 18 passes for 193 yards (10.7 avg.), the most by a Princeton tight end since 2005…Graduated from Red Bank Catholic (Oceanport, N.J.) HS…Political Science major…Born April 26, 1989.

C.J. Gable, RBSouthern California (6-0, 205)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Had 1,566 rushing yards in his four-year career with the Trojans in 41 games, with four 100-yard performances. He also had 1,196 career kickoff return yards…Played in 13 games as a senior and carried 53 times for 270 yards (4.8 avg.) with one TD, making two receptions for four yards and returning seven kickoffs for 186 yards (26.6 avg.)…As a junior in 2009, appeared in 12 games and ran for 102 yards on 24 carries (4.2 avg.), caught a two-yard pass and was USC's top kickoff returner with 19 runbacks for 348 yards (18.3 avg.)…As a redshirt sophomore in 2008, appeared in 13 games with 11 starts and rushed for 617 yards on 107 carries (5.8 avg.) with eight TDs, had six receptions for 62 yards (10.3 avg.) with one TD and seven kickoff returns for 196 yards (28.0 avg.) with a TD…Appeared in three games with two starts in 2007 before being redshirted due to an abdomen injury, where he ran for 143 yards on 13 carries (11.0 avg.), caught an eight-yard pass for a TD and returned two kickoffs for 34 yards (17.0 avg.)…Became the first USC true freshman to start an opener at tailback, appearing in 13 games, opening five, ranking third on the team in rushing with 111 carries for 434 yards (3.9 avg.), nine receptions for 90 yards and 16 kickoff returns for 431 yards (27.0 avg.), as he was a Sporting News Freshman All-American honorable mention (at TB and KR), All-Pac-10 honorable mention (KR) and Sporting News Pac-10 All-Freshman first team (TB and KR)…Graduated with a degree in Sociology…Prepped at Sylmar (Calif.) HS where he was a Parade All-American as a senior, rushing for 2,298 yards on 209 carries with 34 TDs and making 19 grabs for 360 yards (18.9 avg.)…Born Oct. 19, 1987.

Michael Galatas, WRMillsaps (5-8, 175)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Receiving and return threat finished his college career as the Majors' all-time leader in kickoff return yardage (1,670) and kickoff return touchdowns (4) and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (20) and ranked second in all-purpose yards (4,242)…Played in ten games as a senior and led team in receiving (47 receptions for 566 yards and three TDs), punt returns (21 for 197 yards, 9.4 avg.) and kickoff returns (26 for 477 yards, 18.3 avg.), while carrying four times for 20 yards for a total of 1,260 all-purpose as he earned Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year for the third consecutive season…As a junior in 2009, appeared in ten games and recorded 32 receptions for 632 yards (19.8 avg.) with nine TDs, returned 18 punts for 102 yards (5.7 avg.) and brought back 27 kickoffs for 687 yards (25.4 avg.) with two TDs…As a sophomore in 2008, appeared in 12 games with 11 starts and had 33 receptions for 589 yards (17.8 avg.) with four TDs, 20 kickoff returns for 473 yards (23.6 avg.) with a TD and six punt returns for 91 yards (15.2 avg.) with one TD…Appeared in ten games as a freshman and finished with 24 receptions for 360 yards (15.0 avg.) with four TDs…Graduated with a degree in Business Administration…Lacombe native prepped at Fountainbleau (Mandeville, La.) HS.

Josh Gatlin, CBNorth Dakota State (6-0, 194)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Played two seasons with the Bison after transferring from North Dakota State College of Science and finished his career with 31 tackles (19 solo) with five interceptions, including one returned 51 yards for a TD…Played in 14 games with one start as a senior and finished with 19 tackles (11 solo), while leading the Bison with five interceptions, including one returned for a TD …As a junior in 2009, appeared in seven games, starting the final two after overcoming several nagging injuries and finished with 12 tackles (eight solo)…As a two-year starter at NDSCS from 2007-08, recorded six interceptions…Majored in Child Development & Family Science…Prepped at Englewood (Jacksonville, Fla.) HS where he was a two-year starter at WR and DB…Born Feb 11, 1987.

Michael Higgins, TENebraska-Omaha (6-5, 242)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Appeared in 44 games for Nebraska-Omaha and finished career with 112 receptions for 1,851 yards (16.5 avg.) with 19 TDs…In 11 games as a senior in 2010, had 39 catches for 600 yards (15.4 avg.) with seven TDs…As a junior in 2009, started all 12 games and was the top pass receiving tight end in Division II as he caught 50 passes for 848 yards (17.0 avg.) with nine TDs…As a sophomore in 2008, had 20 receptions for 346 yards (17.8 avg.) with two TDs…Earned first varsity letter in 2007, as he played in ten games and had three catches for 57 yards with one TD…Redshirted in 2006…Civil Engineering major…Attended Pickrell (Beatrice, Neb.), where he was named All-State as a senior, catching 16 passes for 270 yards…Born Dec. 7, 1987 in Omaha, Neb.

Jeremiha Hunter, LBIowa (6-2, 235)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Recorded 269 career stops during his four-year career at Iowa…Started 11 games at OLB as a senior and led team with 90 tackles and two fumble recoveries…As a junior, started all 12 games and ranked second on team with 89 tackles, adding 2.5 tackles for losses, one interception and four pass defenses…As a sophomore, ranked second on team with 80 tackles, adding five stops for a loss and one interception…Played on special teams and as a reserve as a freshman, recording ten tackles and a stop for a loss…Interdepartmental Studies major…Attended Harrisburg Science & Technology (Pa.) HS where he was second team all-state as a senior and sophomore, first team as a junior…Born Feb. 9, 1988.

Kolby Hurt, FBMissouri State (6-1, 233)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Appeared in 34 games at LB at Missouri State…Finished career with 54 tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack…In six games as a senior in 2010, had 13 tackles, two stops for a loss and one sack…In 11 games as a junior, finished with ten tackles…As a sophomore, collected 18 tackles…Earned first letter in 2007, as he played in nine games and had 13 stops…Redshirted in 2006…Criminology major and Sociology minor…Attended Boonville (Mo.) where he was an All-District LB and team's offensive MVP at RB…Born Jan. 20, 1988 in Columbia, Mo.

Carl Johnson, GFlorida (6-5, 350)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Johnson was one of Florida's more versatile offensive linemen, seeing time at LT, LG and C throughout his career…played in 49 games, with 32 starts, for the Gators…as a senior he started in 10 of Florida's 12 games…Played in and started all 14 of Florida's games his redshirt junior season in 2009, including the 2009 SEC Championship and the 2010 Allstate Sugar Bowl victory versus Cincinnati…Florida's starter at LT as a sophomore…Saw action in all 14 of UF's games during the 2008 season, securing eight starts…Started at LG in the 2008 SEC Championship Game and the 2009 FedEx BCS National Championship Game…Recorded his first collegiate start at Arkansas after playing the entire fourth quarter against Ole Miss at left guard…Earned Parade All-American status as a senior … Selected to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Game…Named Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina in 2005…Three-year starter on the offensive line at Southern (Durham, N.C.) HS…Sociology major…Born Sept. 3, 1987.

Dexter Larimore, DTOhio State (6-3, 319)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Played in 49 career games with 23 starts for the Buckeyes and accumulated 91 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and eight sacks…Enjoyed productive senior season where he played in 13 games and registered 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss and a career-high four sacks…As a junior registered 20 tackles for the Rose Bowl champs…Had 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and one sack as a sophomore…As a redshirt freshman, made 16 tackles and 5.5 stops for a loss…Prepped at Merrillville (Ind.) HS where he collected 88 tackles, 17 stops for a loss, five sacks and three pass defenses as a senior when he earned first-team 5A all-state and Conference Defensive Player of the Year…As a wrestler, was the state runner-up as a sophomore and junior before winning state as a senior and ending the season ranked first in the nation…Placed seventh in the state in the shot put as a junior and returned to the finals as a senior in 2005…Born July 22, 1988.

DeAndre McDaniel, SClemson (6-0, 213)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Appeared in 53 games with 35 starts at Clemson both at SS and OLB and finished his career with 296 tackles, 23.5 stops for a loss, two sacks, 15 interceptions, 20 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, one recovery for a TD and 13 special teams tackles…First-team All-ACC by league's coaches and media as a senior as he started all 13 games at SS and led the team in tackles with 84 stops, including 5.5 stops for a loss, four interceptions and six pass defenses…Semifinalist for the Thorpe Award as a junior in 2009, as he started all 14 games at SS and recorded a career-high 102 tackles, while tying the school record with eight interceptions for school-best 182 return yards including one for a TD…Appeared in every game as a sophomore in 2008, starting the final eight at OLB and posted 77 tackles, four stops for a loss, one interception, six pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a recovery advanced for a TD…Played in all 13 games as a backup at SS and LB as a freshman and posted 33 tackles, four for a loss…Graduated with a degree in Sociology…Made 48 tackles, four interceptions and four sacks at Hargrave (Chatham, Va.) Military Academy in 2006…Previously prepped at Godby (Tallahassee, Fla.) HS…Born Nov. 26, 1987.

Joseph Morgan, WRWalsh (6-1, 184)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Played two seasons at Walsh after spending his first two campaigns at the University of Illinois and had 79 catches for 1,317 yards (16.7 avg.) with nine TDs…As a senior in 2010, had 41 receptions for 653 yards (15.9 avg.) with five TDs to lead team in all receiving categories…As a junior, had 38 catches for 664 yards with four TDs…Caught four passes for 47 yards in two seasons with the Illini…Also competed in the long jump at Walsh…Majored in Liberal Arts…Prepped at McKinley (Canton, Ohio) HS…Born March 28, 1988 in Canton, Ohio.

Kyle Nelson, LSNew Mexico State (6-2, 240)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Versatile college TE and LS who played in 50 career games and recorded 66 receptions for 559 yards and two TDs…Earned long-snapping duties as a redshirt freshman in 2006 and maintained them throughout his career…As a senior in 2010, played in all 13 games at TE and posted career-highs in receptions (41) and receiving yardage (371) as well as recording a TD grab…As a junior, played in all 13 games as a TE and had 12 receptions for 112 yards with one TD…Appeared in 12 games as a sophomore as a LS and TE and made 11 receptions for 70 yards…As a redshirt freshman, played in all 13 games as team's backup TE and LS and caught two passes for six yards…Played senior year at China Spring (Waco, Texas) HS where he accumulated 50 catches and handled long snapping duties as he was first team All-District…Grandfather, Roger Nelson, played 13 years with the CFL's Edmonton Eskimos and father played in the CFL for nine years…Father is an assistant at East Carolina…Individualized Studies major…Born Oct. 3, 1986.

Dwight Roberson, LBOregon State (6-0, 232)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…As a senior earned Pac-10 Conference Honorable Mention after leading the team and ranking among the top 10 players in the conference for tackles with 88…Team leader for pass breakups with eight ....co-team captain...Career-high 16 tackles in the win over Louisville and 12 vs. Washington State….In 2009 he shared starting duties at the weakside linebacker spot and had 55 tackles and 7.5 tackles for losses...Season-high with nine tackles at Oregon ...As a reserve in 2008 he finished tied for fourth on the team for total tackles with 61 stops...As a freshman in 2007 he made 12 tackles, mostly on special teams…A four-year letterman and three-year starter at St. Bonaventure HS in Ventura, Calif….Played defensive tackle, defensive end, outside linebacker and inside linebacker during his prep career...Born Dec. 24, 198...Majored in Liberal Studies.

Mike Smith, OLNebraska (6-6, 285)NFL Experience: R

Agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on 7/27/2011…Smith was a mainstay at the left tackle position from 2008-09, before missing his senior season with a broken leg suffered in training camp…Started a combined 26 games at LT as a sophomore and junior…Played in all 12 games as a reserve tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2007 and was also utilized as a blocking tight end…Redshirted in 2006 as he converted from defensive end to the offensive line…Earned his undergraduate degree in Marketing in August of 2010 and worked on his master's degree last fall as he was a three time Big 12 Commissioner's Academic Honor Roll selection…Prepped at Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nev.) HS where he earned First-Team All-State honors as a senior, recording 56 tackles and five sacks, while adding eight receptions for 102 yards and one TD as a tight end…Also was a second-team all-state selection in baseball…Born March 17, 1988.