Saints Agree to Terms on Four-Year Contracts with Fifth-and-Seventh Round Draft Picks

Team agrees to terms with CB Corey White and T Marcel Jones

Jul 02, 2012 at 08:58 AM
New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with the club's fifth- and seventh-round draft picks respectively in CB Corey White and T Marcel Jones on four-year contracts.

White, 22, was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the 162nd overall pick out of Samford University.  The 6-foot-1 inch, 205-pound native of Dunwoody, Ga., appeared in 44 games, starting at cornerback his final two seasons. He posted career totals of 140 tackles (118 solo), seven interceptions, 18 pass defenses, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick. As a senior in 2011, White started all 11 games he appeared in and posted 58 tackles (52 solo), four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, five pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one blocked field goal. 

Jones, 23, was selected by the Saints in the seventh round of the draft with the 234th pick overall. The 6-foot-5 inch, 320-pound tackle from Nebraska appeared in 40 games with 21 starts, serving as the Cornhuskers' starting right tackle in 2009 and 2011.  This 2011 All-Big Ten Honorable mention selection rebounded from a back injury his junior year that limited him to four appearances to return to play in 12 games with nine starts, blocking for a Nebraska running game that ranked third in the conference and 15th nationally. The Phoenix, AZ native graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Construction Management and captured conference All-Academic honors three times.

