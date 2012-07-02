Saints Agree to Terms on Four-Year Contracts with Fifth-and-Seventh Round Draft Picks

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with the club's fifth- and seventh-round draft picks respectively in CB Corey White and T Marcel Jones on four-year contracts.

White, 22, was selected by the Saints in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft with the 162nd overall pick out of Samford University. The 6-foot-1 inch, 205-pound native of Dunwoody, Ga., appeared in 44 games, starting at cornerback his final two seasons. He posted career totals of 140 tackles (118 solo), seven interceptions, 18 pass defenses, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick. As a senior in 2011, White started all 11 games he appeared in and posted 58 tackles (52 solo), four interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, five pass defenses, two forced fumbles and one blocked field goal.