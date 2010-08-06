Saints Add WR Mark Bradley

Bradley is a veteran of five NFL seasons, having played previously with the Chicago Bears , Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . The 6-1, 201-pound product of Oklahoma has played in a total of 57 career regular season games with 18 starts, having recorded 92 receptions for 1,283 yards (13.9 avg.) with nine touchdowns and has also returned 11 kickoffs for 193 yards

A native of Pine Bluff, Ark., Bradley first entered the NFL as a second round draft choice of the Chicago Bears, where he played from 2005-08. He then moved on to Kansas City in the fourth week of the 2008 season, where enjoyed his most productive campaign, making 30 catches for 380 yards (12.7 avg.) with three touchdowns, also completing a 37-yard TD pass in ten games with eight starts. In 2009, he played in 13 games with six starts for the Chiefs and had 24 receptions for 320 yards with two touchdowns.