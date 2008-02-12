Saints Add Two To Coaching Staff

<span> <span style="">Metairie, LA </span>– The New Orleans Saints announced today the appointment of two assistant coaches to Head Coach Sean Payton's staff: Aaron Kromer (running backs) and Travis Jones (assistant defensive line). The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Kromer arrives in New Orleans following three seasons as the senior offensive assistant/offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Miami of Ohio graduate previously served as the offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders (2002-2004) after having served as the Raiders' assistant offensive line coach in 2001.

Prior to his stint in Oakland, Kromer spent two seasons (1999-2000) as an assistant at Northwestern, coaching the offensive line as the Wildcats led the Big Ten in total offense in 2000. Kromer spent the 1990-98 seasons at his alma mater, Miami of Ohio, coaching the offensive line in 1998 after spending the time working with the tight ends and H-backs, defensive line and special teams during his first eight seasons in Oxford.

Kromer began his tenure in Miami as a graduate assistant (1990-1991) after lettering for the RedHawks as an offensive tackle from 1987-1989. A captain his last two seasons, Kromer is one of only four players in the history of Miami football to be a two-time captain. In addition, he earned second team All-MAC honors in 1989 and was the recipient of the National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete Award.

Jones joins the Saints' coaching staff after having served as the defensive ends coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2007. Jones, a former defensive ends coach and recruiting coordinator at LSU, will join forces with defensive line coach Ed Orgeron with the Saints.

Jones was named to the Dolphins' coaching staff on January 19, 2005 on the staff of former Head Coach Nick Saban and then worked for one season under Head Coach Cam Cameron. In his first year with the Dolphins in 2005, Jones assisted with a defensive line that was responsible for 35 of the team's 49 sacks and the unit helped to hold opponents to a 3.7-yard average per rush attempt, the fourth-best figure in the AFC.

Prior to joining the Dolphins, Jones spent the previous two seasons (2003-04) at LSU where he was the Tigers' defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator both years.

Prior to his stint at LSU, Jones served as a member of the Kansas coaching staff for two years (2001-02), where he worked with the Jayhawks' defensive linemen. That was preceded by a three-year stint as linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Appalachian State (1998-2000). Jones began his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Georgia, as a graduate assistant in 1997. Jones was a four-year letterwinner (1990-92, 94) as a defensive lineman for the Bulldogs and served as a defensive captain in his final year before graduating in 1995. He also earned a master's degree from the school in 1998.

Jones played one season with the Baltimore Stallions of the Canadian Football League in 1995 and then joined the Florida Bobcats of the Arena League in 1996.