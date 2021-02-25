Saints accepting nominees for 2020 Community Quarterback Award

The New Orleans Saints are now accepting nominations for this year's the 2020 Community Quarterback Award.

The Saints Community Quarterback Awards program aims to recognize outstanding individuals in the Gulf South Region for their incredible volunteerism throughout 2020. Ideal candidates exhibit leadership, dedication, and commitment to improving our community through their volunteer services to non-profit organizations or schools. All eligible nominees must be at least 13 years old.

A total of four winners will be selected to receive one of the following grants: One (1) $10,000 winner, One (1) $5,000 winner, and Two (2) $2,500 winners.

All applications should be submitted no later than Monday, March 22. Video testimonials supporting a candidate's entry are welcomed and can be submitted on the digital application. Each video should not exceed 3 minutes in length and will not be reviewed unless an online application is completed. Winners will be directly notified of their awards.