Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints accepting nominees for 2020 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region

Feb 25, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints annual turkey giveaway 2020

Over 200 senior citizens and other residents of Dryades YMCA's community support groups received turkeys (through contactless deliveries) that were funded by New Orleans Saints players, continuing their annual turkey giveaway tradition amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-004
1 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-019
2 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-026
3 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-015
4 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-027
5 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-024
6 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-014
7 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-009
8 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-020
9 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-002
10 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-025
11 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-010
12 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-012
13 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-013
14 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-022
15 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-011
16 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-005
17 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-001
18 / 19
Gallery-Trukey-Giveaway--011-24-2020-003
19 / 19
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints are now accepting nominations for this year's the 2020 Community Quarterback Award.

The Saints Community Quarterback Awards program aims to recognize outstanding individuals in the Gulf South Region for their incredible volunteerism throughout 2020. Ideal candidates exhibit leadership, dedication, and commitment to improving our community through their volunteer services to non-profit organizations or schools. All eligible nominees must be at least 13 years old.

A total of four winners will be selected to receive one of the following grants: One (1) $10,000 winner, One (1) $5,000 winner, and Two (2) $2,500 winners.

All applications should be submitted no later than Monday, March 22. Video testimonials supporting a candidate's entry are welcomed and can be submitted on the digital application. Each video should not exceed 3 minutes in length and will not be reviewed unless an online application is completed. Winners will be directly notified of their awards.

For more information call (504) 729-5567 or e-mail community@saints.nfl.com.

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION FOR THE COMMUNITY QUARTERBACK AWARD >>

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints launch high school recruiting series presented by Sanderson Farms 

Participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi
news

New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic
news

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation surprises 135 families with gift cards for food
news

Gayle Benson starts canned food and toy drive to benefit Second Harvest and The Salvation Army

Gayle Benson will match all donations and donate to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army
news

Demario Davis named 2020 Saints Man of the Year

Veteran linebacker is the club's nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints All-Pro Cameron Jordan teams up with Crescent City Corps to expand anti-racism and community engagement training

Training is for new police officers in New Orleans
news

NFL FLAG announces inaugural Madden 21 Youth Club Championship event

Event is open to any youth athlete between the ages of 8-15
news

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation holds event to help combat food insecurity in New Orleans

Event with Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, Second Harvest and Broadmoor group provided more than 25,000 pounds of food to 557 families
news

Saints Virtual 5K presented by Community Coffee open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate Salute to Service month by participating in the New Orleans Saints Virtual Run presented by Community Coffee
news

Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief officially begins

Fans that donate will have a chance to appear on the 9/27 Sunday Night Football broadcast
news

New Orleans Saints, Pelicans and the NFL Foundation donate $500,000 to Hurricane Laura relief efforts

In addition, the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans launch a fund-raiser campaign to assist in storm recovery
Advertising