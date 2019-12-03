Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints accepting nominees for 2019 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region.

Dec 03, 2019 at 03:20 PM
Saints Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway 2019

New Orleans Saints players distributed turkeys and fixings to over 1,000 families at the Dryades YMCA in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The New Orleans Saints are now accepting nominations for this year's the 2019 Community Quarterback Award.

The Saints Community Quarterback Award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region. This includes individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are candidates for the program. Nominees age 13 and over, providing volunteer services for non-profit organizations in their community are eligible.

Eight winners will be selected and their organizations will be awarded the following:
One (1) first place winner: $10,000
Two (2) second place winners: $2,500
Five (5) third place winners: $1,000

All applications should be submitted no later than Friday, December 27. Winners will be notified of their awards.

For more information call (504) 733-0255, Ext. 567 or e-mail community@saints.nfl.com.

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINATION FOR THE COMMUNITY QUARTERBACK AWARD >>

