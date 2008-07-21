Saint Shockey

<span>

The New Orleans Saints have traded second- and fifth-round picks in the 2009 NFL Draft to the New York Giants for TE Jeremy Shockey, it was announced today by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Shockey, entering his seventh season, has posted 371 catches for 4,228 yards and 27 touchdowns since being selected in the first round (14th overall) in 2002. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Shockey has started 82 of 83 games in his career.

"He's an impact player, and has been a key part of every offense he has played for – both as a blocker and as a receiver," said Loomis. "This is a move we have been working on closely with the Giants, and we're really pleased to add Jeremy to our roster."

Shockey had 57 receptions for 619 yards with three TDs in 2007 while starting all 14 games he appeared in. As a rookie in 2002 – when Saints' coach Sean Payton served as New York's offensive coordinator – Shockey had a career-high 74 grabs for 894 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"Jeremy is a player that we are excited to have on our roster. He is someone I am familiar with as a player," said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. "He brings a skill set to the position that I feel will be a tremendous benefit to our offense."

The tight end recorded a career-best seven TD receptions in 2005 and equaled the total in 2006. Shockey departs as the Giants' fifth leading receiver in club history.