Ryan donates gameday suite to United Way for Saints home opener

Two groups from Capital Area United Way enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Sep 20, 2022 at 05:20 PM
New Orleans Saints proud partner Ryan showed their appreciation for local community volunteers by donating their gameday suite to two groups from United Way for the Saints home opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 18 at the Caesars Superdome.

"At Ryan, 'Generosity Matters' is a value we strive to live every day," Matt Zagotti, Director at Ryan Baton Rouge said. "United Way of Southeast Louisiana's impactful work addresses disparities in health, education, and financial stability in our community. We're proud to invite those serving on the front lines and the clients they help to this weekend's game in appreciation of and to encourage their important work."

"Being in Baton Rouge, I have more exposure and experiences with the Capital Area United Way ("CAUW")," Zagotti said. "I've seen them mobilize for the severe floods in 2016 and again last year when the Capital Area was impacted by Hurricane Ida. CAUW was at the same time reaching out to the Southeast affiliate to offer supplies, resources, volunteers, etc."

Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, chose to honor these United Way affiliates as 'they have been the local boots on the ground helping those in a time of need, working overtime to assist their communities with hurricane relief throughout the south.'

