Royal Sonesta Hotel "Royal Teddy Bear Tea" to feature Saintsations

Dec 01, 2009 at 05:10 AM
A New Orleans tradition, the Royal Teddy Bear Tea is a magical experience where a child's fantasies come to life as holiday characters like the Sugar Plum Fairy Princess, Royal Dancing Bear, and Marching Toy Soldiers perform for the children. This year, the Saintsations will join the festivities and tradition of the Royal Teddy Bear Tea. The Royal Sonesta Teddy Bear Tea is offered from December 12th through December 23rd with two seatings available at 11:00am and 2:00pm.

To reserve your place at the Royal Teddy Bear Tea, call Front Gate Tickets at 888-512-7469.

Advertising