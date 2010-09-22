Royal Sonesta Honors Saintsations

The Royal Sonesta Hotel rolled out the red carpet at the recent New Orleans Saintsations Calendar Release Party. The Calendar release party began with the Storyville Stompers Brass Band leading theSaintsations, Gumbo, Sir Saint, Michael Lewis, Mike McKenzie and Royal Sonesta General Manager, Al Groos in a second line around the French Quarter along with fans and a police escort. After their return to the Royal Sonesta, a private reception with the calendar's unveiling was open for friends, family, sponsors and special VIP guests.

Over 500 people attended the event wherein the 2010 New Orleans Saintsations were officially introduced to the public. Fletch Mackel and Mike Theis served as Masters of Ceremonies as the calendar unveiling showcased each month and sponsor. A new addition to this year's calendar is the remaining four months of 2010 and a double page pull out poster of the team. This addition allows for even more mind blowing beauty shots of each of the 32 members of the squad. With former Saints players, Michael Lewis and Mike McKenzie, and the Saints Mascot, Gumbo, as the presenters, each featured Saintsation was thoroughly surprised to be placed in the 2011 calendar.

After the presentation, guests were thrilled to obtain their first autograph calendar as each member of the team then sat at the head table next to their month and allowed the guests to come and get their calendar autographed. It truly was a wonderful event. Guests were serenaded by the Storyville Stompers Brass band and the room was filled with the scent of the five star foods being served. The tinkling of champagne glasses was heard around the room as the guests commended the girls and everyone who was a part of this huge undertaking. "I am so proud to a member of the wonderful organization, stated Alexa Cruz from Alexandria, Louisiana. The community service opportunities that I've experienced have changed my life. We do twice as much work off the field and with the public. It's just so rewarding."

The Saintsations television show "Behind the Scenes Making of the Calendar"was showcased on large screens throughout the ballroom. The documentary followed each girl on her transformational journey as a Saintsation and her experience on set of the 2010-2011 Calendar shoot throughout the City of New Orleans.

Lesslee Ftizmorris, team manager and director, enlightened attendees as she told them that there were over 3500 prints taken in various locations around New Orleans to support our local economy and businesses. "After all that has happened to Louisiana, the Super Bowl win, the oil spill and Katrina, we thought it was only appropriate to shoot the calendar in New Orleans, our home town."