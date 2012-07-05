Roman Harper to Host Third-Annual "Sainted Weekend" to Benefit Harper's Hope 4*1 Foundation

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TWO TIME PRO-BOWLER ROMAN HARPER TO

HOST HIS 3rd ANNUAL "SAINTED WEEKEND" TO BENEFIT HIS HOPE 4*1

FOUNDATION

(New Orleans, LA) Two-time Pro Bowler Roman Harper, of the New Orleans Saints will be hosting his 3rd annual "A Sainted Weekend" on July 10-14th 2012 in his hometown of Prattville, AL. The weekend will consist of a kid's day, a youth leadership conference, a celebrity pairing party, and the grand finale of the weekend, a Celebrity Golf Tournament. Proceeds from the week will benefit his non-profit Harper's Hope 4*1 Foundation. Celebrities that will be in attendance include New Orleans Saints Jermon Bushrod, Jahri Evans, Malcolm Jenkins, and Cam Jordan; St. Louis Rams Quinn Porter; Buffalo Bills Marcell Darreus; Philadelphia Eagles Wade Bonner; former Saints player, Leigh Torrence; retired NFL player Darren Sharper; ASU Coach and retired NFL player Reggie Barlow; Singer and American Idol winner, Ruben Studdard, and retired WNBA player Brittany Jackson.

The weekend will kick off with a "All 4*1 Kids Day" on Tuesday July 10th from

8 am-1 pm at the Stanley Jensen Football Stadium in Prattville for ages 7-15. Activities will include sports, science activities and art appreciation (theatre, musical and visual arts). The day is a celebration of their individual differences and abilities consisting of kick ball, volleyball and flag football tournaments, science experiments, and art appreciation workshops. There are only 200 spots available for this event so early registration is recommended.

On Thursday July 12th 6:30 -9 pm there will be a Youth Leadership Conference at the ASU banquet room. Approximately 30 area High School Students (selected by their school principals, guidance counselors, and teachers) will be invited to the dinner in honor of their achievements. The dinner will feature a celebrity guest motivational speaker and other talents. Tickets are available to the general public at $20 per person or $500 per table (seats 8, includes picture opportunities with key celebrities and 2 tickets to

the Celebrity Silent Auction)

A Celebrity Pairing Party and Silent Auction will take place on Friday, July 13th from 7-10 pm at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Capital Hill Club House. The reception is free to registrants of the golf tournament and tickets are available to the public at $50 each. The Silent Auction will feature rare autographed sports memorabilia from around the league as well as other unique items. All proceeds from the reception and auction will

benefit Harper's Hope 4*1 Foundation.

The highlight of the weekend is the Celebrity golf tournament that will take place Saturday, July 14th. Registration begins at 11 am and Tee Time at 1 pm. The tournament is a four man scramble format and is open to the public. Harper's Hope 4*1 Foundation is currently seeking Sponsorships for the event with Celebrity teammate access available depending on the level. An exciting dinner and awards banquet will take place immediately following the tournament. Early registration is also recommended.

"I'm having the Sainted weekend to help raise money for my foundation, "Harpers Hope 4*1". I love bringing in my teammates and fellow friends to my hometown to show them where I grew up and let them enjoy the great hospitality of Prattville, Alabama. The golf tournament is a great time with friends and fellow golfers to get out, enjoy and play on an amazing course at the Robert Trent Jones of Prattville!"

Harper, an alumnus of the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, and graduate of Prattville High School, is committed to the community and values family. Harper, CEO of the Harper's Hope 41 Foundation, formed the Foundation to fulfill the need to lend a helping hand to challenged youth and their families to promote better leaders of tomorrow, and the future of the nation. The mission of the Harper's Hope 41 Foundation is to strengthen families and enhance their emotional, social and spiritual health through programs, enrichment activities, and economic development. The Foundation fosters empowerment skills and provides lasting coaching experiences that will help individuals realize their potential, build self-esteem and strive for excellence. Throughout the year, the Harper's Hope 4*1 Foundation presents a wide variety of community event programs such as reading contest, entrepreneur workshops, after school youth activities, summer camps for kids and mentoring programs. These wonderful and affordable events will become part of the fabric of community life.

For more information, registration, or if you would like to donate or take part in this great event or any others please visit http://www.harpershope41.org/ or contact:

Princess Harper (334) 301-3789; harperptal41@charter.net

Irene Kohn at (334) 548-4999; ibkohn02@gmail.com

Harper's Hope 4*1 Foundation, P.O. Box 680041, Prattville, AL 36068