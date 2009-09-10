Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Rickey Jackson to Appear at Saints Hall of Fame

Sep 10, 2009 at 10:00 AM
rickey-jackson-to-appear-at-saints-hall-of-fame-08507.jpg 
    <span>              <span style="text-decoration: underline;">RICKEY JACKSON TO APPEAR AT SAINTS HALL OF FAME MUSEUM</span>

Former New Orleans Saints star linebacker Rickey Jackson will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. prior to the New Orleans Saints season opener with the Detroit Lions this Sunday at noon.

Jackson, who played for the Saints from 1981-1993 (13 seasons), was a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Saints. He ranks in the top ten all-time in NFL history in sacks (136) and fumble recoveries (28). He ranks first all-time in New Orleans Saints history in both categories and is second all-time in Saints history in games played (195).

Jackson was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 1997. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza level and is open, free of charge, to all New Orleans Saints season ticket holders on game day three hours prior to game time (9 a.m.).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Oct. 31

Saints will play host to Tampa Bay at 3:25 p.m. Sunday; you can watch on Fox
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Oct. 31

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Defensive tackle David Onyemata activated
news

New Orleans Saints defense faces Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady playing at highest level

Sean Payton: 'It's super impressive'
Advertising