<span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">RICKEY JACKSON TO APPEAR AT SAINTS HALL OF FAME MUSEUM</span> Former New Orleans Saints star linebacker Rickey Jackson will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m. prior to the New Orleans Saints season opener with the Detroit Lions this Sunday at noon.

Jackson, who played for the Saints from 1981-1993 (13 seasons), was a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the Saints. He ranks in the top ten all-time in NFL history in sacks (136) and fumble recoveries (28). He ranks first all-time in New Orleans Saints history in both categories and is second all-time in Saints history in games played (195).