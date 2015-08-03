Live Blog Live updates from Monday's New Orleans Saints practice
Replay of live updates from Monday's New Orleans Saints practice
Look back at our updates from practice
Live Blog Live updates from Monday's New Orleans Saints practice
Live Blog Live updates from Monday's New Orleans Saints practice
'"It's another one of those weeks where it's no fun to rush the quarterback"
'I'm just a football player, and there have been some unique things that I've been able to do'
NFC Defensive Player of the Week has team-leading four interceptions, 11 pass breakups
With his three takeaways against Chicago, the Mansfield, Texas native is now tied for first in the NFL in takeaways in 2023
Allen: 'I think we've probably done a better job of putting an emphasis on it'
Taysom Hill has touchdown pass and reception in victory
'I believe in always being honest with guys. Tough love, but being honest'
Second-year linebacker gets nod as team nominee
'When you finish in the red zone, it makes everybody feel better about when you get a lot of yards and move the ball'
'I've got to do a better job of preparing our guys for what they might see early on in games'
Offense has its best scoring output of season in 38-27 win